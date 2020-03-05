Nets’ Spike Lee Should Troll Knicks, Says Analyst

Earlier this week there was a video featuring super Knicks fan Spike Lee arguing with Madison Square Garden Security.

Lee can be heard saying, ” because no one told me. No one told me. I’m staying here. Now, if you want to arrest like Charles Oakley, go the f*** ahead. Oh, you going to arrest me, put my head behind my back like Oakley?”

Spike Lee was referencing the 2017 incident involving Charles Oakley, who was arrested after shoving MSG Security.

Later that evening ESPN’s Malika Andrews reported that Lee was sitting courtside in response to the video that circulated of Spike Lee being asked to leave the Garden.

After [The] video circulated of Spike Lee being allegedly asked to leave Madison Square Garden, Lee is currently sitting courtside. More to come…., tweeted Andrews.

After video circulated of Spike Lee being allegedly asked to leave Madison Square Garden, Lee is currently sitting court side. More to come…. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) March 3, 2020

She would later tweet that “A Knicks’ spokesperson confirmed that it is “untrue” that Lee was ever asked to leave the Garden on Monday Night. According to the spokesperson, there was a mix up over which entrance Lee should enter through.”

A Knicks' spokesperson confirmed that it is "untrue" that Lee was ever asked to leave the Garden on Monday Night. According to the spokesperson, there was a mix up over which entrance Lee should enter through. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) March 3, 2020

Follow the Heavy on NBA Facebook page for all the latest stories, rumors, and viral content!

Reporter Thinks Nets Should offer Lee Front row Seats

Heavy’s Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson was recently On Centers Of Attention on ESPN Radio Syracuse and stated that Brooklyn Nets should offer Spike Lee front row seats.

“If I was the Brooklyn Nets, I would offer Spike Lee front row seats and tell him he can use any entrance he wants. Lol, gotta admit that would be a smart move by the Nets.”

On Centers Of Attention on ESPN Radio Syracuse, reporter Scoop B Robinson said that if he was the Brooklyn Nets, he would offer #SpikeLee front row seats and tell him he can use any entrance he wants. Lol gotta admit that would be a smart move by the Netshttps://t.co/Oucp05SGRA pic.twitter.com/f0t7qTGK2N — Etan Thomas (@etanthomas36) March 5, 2020

Spike Lee and Charles Oakley Sound off on the Knicks

Oscar Award-Winning Director the day after the incident with MSG Security was a guest on ESPN’s First Take and aired out the Knicks after what he calls them trying to spin the truth.

“Look, it was a terrible experience and when I went home last night in a cab and let it chill. Then my son read me the statement by ‘The Garden.’ I said Nah, this is spin. Here is the story I have been coming the last 28 years plus my wife reminded last night we have been married 26 years and dating the year before that,” said Lee.

“I have been using the same entrance for 28 plus years. The employees’ entrance on 33rd street, yesterday, last night I go in there my ticket is scanned I’m in. I’m waiting on the elevator, and people are also having their tickets scanned as well, and the elevator is not moving. So, a security guy comes to me and says we need you to get off the elevator I said for what? Well, we can speak about it right now. I said I am not getting off the elevator, so another five minutes went by, and they finally sent the elevator up because they know I wasn’t getting out the elevator.”

Meanwhile, Charles Oakley thinks the NBA should look into the incident between the Knicks and Lee on ESPN Radio’s Golic and Wingo.

“It’s got to be stopped in some kind of way,” Oakley said, via The Associated Press. “The NBA has got to take a look at this. You can’t keep closing your eyes to this. This is like, turn your head if you see someone beat somebody up and you just keep walking. It just keeps happening in New York.

“People are not going to come here because it’s the same thing over and over and over. They got a new president and all everyone is talking about what happened between Spike Lee and the Garden.”

Oakley thinks Dolan is a control freak and him running a plantation over there.

It’s a plantation over there. It’s bad,” Oakley said.

READ NEXT: Joe Bryant Used to Tie Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant’s Ties, Says Ex-Teammate