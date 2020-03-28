New Patriots LB Continues To Shine On Social Media During Offseason

New England Patriots fans hope Brandon Copeland is as entertaining and likable on the field in 2020 as he has been on social media over the past few weeks.

The linebacker the Patriots recently signed to a one-year deal has gone viral with videos of him and his young son, Bryson.

The first one was a father-to-son prank that was just the “awwww” moment the sports world needed as the reality of the impact of the coronavirus became increasingly apparent.

On Friday, Copeland and Bryson were back on Twitter’s center stage with this video:

Baby Bryson letting going viral go to his head 🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️ Parents!! This is how you get through this Quarantine with your sanity …. Hit the babies with the SAME #energy they hit you with 😉😉

Ive taken the liberty to show you the proper technique above ☝🏾 pic.twitter.com/Bqmhl8XXmI — Brandon Copeland (@bcope51) March 28, 2020

As a father with four children, I know how precious and fun the time is that you have with your children at Bryson’s age, and clearly, Copeland isn’t letting the current restrictions in life divert his attention from that joy.

Brandon Copeland’s Contract With the Patriots

According to OverTheCap.com, Copeland signed a one-year deal worth a total value of $1,047,500. Of that amount, $137,500 is fully guaranteed and the base salary is $910,000.

Brandon Copeland’s Age, Durability and NFL Experience

When the 2020 season finally rolls around, Copeland will be 29. He’s heading into the fifth season of his NFL career after spending four years at Penn.

Copeland did miss the entire 2017 regular season with a torn pectoral muscle, but aside from that serious injury, he has been very durable. He has missed only four games in the last two seasons, and those came in 2019 as a member of the New York Jets.

Over two seasons with the Jets, Copeland played in 28 games and that included 13 starts. He hasn’t established himself as a premier pass rusher, but he does have 6.5 sacks over the last two campaigns.

The Role Brandon Copeland Will Play With the Patriots

Copeland could be in a position to win a starting spot as a weakside linebacker with the Patriots. As of now, he and Tashawn Bowers may be the only players on the Patriots’ roster who fit that role.

Copeland is known for being stout against the run, and you can bet that’s one of the qualities that drew the Patriots to him. That strength could also lead to him playing some defensive end and other roles in the Patriots’ various exotic defensive looks. There are quite a few indeterminate factors on both sides of the ball for New England. Thankfully, in Copeland, New England appears to have a talented, high-character guy in the fold.

Once the season starts, Patriot fans are hoping all of Copeland’s laughable moments are reserved for social media, and not for the football field.

