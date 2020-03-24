New York Mets Suffer Stunning Setback to 2020 Rotation

The New York Mets were dealt a stunning blow to their 2020 pitching rotation plans on Tuesday after it was announced that one of their star players, Noah Syndergaard, would undergo Tommy John surgery to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow.

The Mets released a statement about the injured Syndergaard via social media.

Additionally, ESPN’s Jeff Passan noted Syndergaard’s operation was expected to keep the 27-year-old out of action until at least April 2021.

New York Mets starter Noah Syndergaard has a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow and is expected to undergo Tommy John surgery in the near future, sources tell ESPN. The procedure will keep him out until at earliest April 2021 and likely into the summer months. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 24, 2020

The superstar right-hander posted an ERA of 4.28 last year with 202 strikeouts in 197.2 innings pitched. While he wasn’t as consistent as Mets fans had hoped last season, the ace pitcher figured to combine nicely in 2020 with reigning two-time NL Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom and Marcus Stroman to form a top-heavy rotation that might have helped the Mets make it back to the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

But now Syndergaard appears to be headed the disabled list for the entire upcoming season.

Huge Blow to Both Mets and Syndergaard

Syndergaard is a hard-throwing left with one of the best repertoires in baseball. He was coming off a season in which he posted a career-low ERA and many figured 2020 might turn out to be his best season ever. Instead, Syndergaard will be sidelined for the entire season, and making the long march back to top form from Tommy John surgery is never a sure thing.

That’s a tough break for a player who seemed so destined to do big things.

Syndergaard was acquired by the Mets back in 2012 via the R.A. Dickey to Toronto. As a 22-year-old rookie in 2015, he struck out 166 in 150 innings, and his best year came during his sophomore season in 2016 when he posted a 2.60 ERA in 183⅔ innings and made the All-Star team.

Syndergaard Second High-Profile MLB Pitcher Out for 2020

Syndergaard is the second high-profile pitcher in baseball to announce needing Tommy John surgery in recent days.

Earlier this week, Boston Red Sox ace pitcher Chris Sale also indicated he was going under the knife to have elbow reconstruction surgery. Both Syndergaard and Sale were huge pieces that two of the highest-profile, big-market teams in baseball just lost for the foreseeable future.

Now, both the Mets and the Red Sox will be scrambling to cobble together a back-up plan for the tops of their rotations in 2020 and potentially beyond. That won’t be easy. It’s hard enough to find quality pitchers on the market in general. It will be even more difficult to fill the gaps left behind by two of the best starting pitchers in baseball.

