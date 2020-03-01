Actor and Comedian Slams The New York Knicks Again

Some could say the laughing stock of the NBA is indeed the New York Knicks, and it is sad too because of the play in the World’s Most Famous Arena ‘Madison Square Garden.’

The Knicks have not won a championship since the early 1970s, they made two Finals appearances in the 90s, but to quote ESPN‘s Stephen A. Smith, they always find a way to mess things up.

Two seasons ago, they traded Kristaps Porzingis to try to sign two-max players this past offseason was salivating at the possibility of landing Zion Williamson in the 2019 NBA draft. However, none of those things happen and the Knicks were left holding the bag.

After it was announced that Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant and slammed James Dolan for both All-Star signing across the bridge in Brooklyn. Comedian Michael Rapaport hopped on Twitter and unleashed on the New York Knicks.

“This is your fault. There is only one F***** person fault and it’s you. You f*** gnome you freak [James] Dolan. Didn’t you ever watch the Wolf of Wall Street,” said Michal Rapaport. “don’t you watch Billions, you never saw Glengarry Glen Ross? A,B,C always be cleaning you f*** you. You can’t close a F**** deal unless your dada hands it to you on a F*** silver platter.”

Rappaport Slams the Knicks Once Again

Actor and comedian Michael Rappaport ripped the Knicks again this time for not inviting Marv Albert to the 1969-70 anniversary celebration.

“F*** the New York Knicks,” tweeted Rapaport. “Here comes Willis! Marv Albert was a Knicks ball boy as a kid a the Old Garden. Sell the team S*** Stain Dolan.”

After how much of mess the Knicks were in Rapaport had to issue a public apology to Kristaps Porzingis after slamming him for wanting to get out of New York.

“Kristaps Porzingis, I apologize. Tingis pingis, I apologize. You were right, I was wrong. You were right to leave the Knicks when you did the way you did. The fans we were wrong, we shouldn’t have booed you the next time you come back to the garden; hopefully, there are no F***** people there to watch you play this season. I think anybody should up to any more Knicks games until [James Dolan] sales the f***** team, but when you come back to the garden, get an applied from me and you get an apology, I’ll say it to your face, said Rapaport.

