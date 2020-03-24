Panthers to Cut Cam Newton: Patriots Among Fits for QB

After failing to find a trade partner, the Carolina Panthers are cutting Cam Newton, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com tweets.

The franchise attempted to shop the QB to several teams, including the Bears and Chargers, though they could not find a taker for him and his $19 million salary for next season. The team gave Newton the right to seek his own trade and announces as much last week.

“One of the distinct pleasures of my career was selecting Cam with the first pick in the 2011 draft,” general manager Marty Hurney said in a statement. “Every year difficult decisions are made and they are never easy. We have been working with Cam and his agent to find the best fit for him moving forward and he will always be a Carolina Panther in our hearts.”

Newton responded on social media, indicating that the Panthers were pushing him out. Shortly thereafter, the team agreed to a three-year deal with Teddy Bridgewater.

What’s Next for Newton?

There aren’t many spots around the league where Newton could come in and compete for the starting spot. The Patriots would be one destination after Tom Brady left in free agency with NFL Analyst Nate Burleson telling our own Scoop B that he believes Bill Belichick could turn Newton into a Super Bowl QB again.

The Redskins appeared to be out of the running for a Newton trade. The team traded for Newton’s teammate, Kyle Allen, to reunite the QB with his former coach in Washington. Allen started 12 games for Carolina last season, tossing 17 touchdowns and 16 interceptions during his second season in the league. Washington is still paying QB Alex Smith, so spending more financial resources at the position may not be in the cards. Yet, if Newton’s price tag comes cheap, Washington could be a suitor.

The Miami Dolphins are the favorites to ink Newton, according to some sportsbooks. Miami has the No. 5 overall pick in the draft and could draft a signal-caller. Bringing Newton (or another veteran QB in) would grant the franchise time with regard to bringing a rookie along.

The Steelers are among the intriguing landing spots if Newton opts for a back-up gig. Big Ben isn’t getting any younger and Newton could sit behind him for a year before taking over the job next offseason.

How Effective Can Newton Be With New Team?

Newton struggled with injuries over the past two seasons. Foot surgery limited him to just two games played in 2019 and he wasn’t sharp in those contests, compiling zero touchdowns and one interception while completing 56.2 percent of his passes.

It’s been a while since Newton has been in MVP form. He won the award back in 2015 during a 15-1 run that saw the team make the Super Bowl. He had some success in 2017, leading the team to the playoffs, though his 59.1% completion percentage that season left much to be desired.

Newton is just 31-years-old.

READ NEXT: LT Trent Williams Trade on the Horizon?