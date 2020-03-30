Raiders, Redskins Among Teams Interested Brandin Cooks Trade: Report

Brandin Cooks has already been traded twice in his NFL career. He was dealt from the Saints to the Patriots back in 2017 and then from the Patriots to the Rams in 2018. Now, it appears he could be on the move again.

The Los Angeles Rams could deal the wide receiver if they find the right offer for him, NBC’s Peter King explains. King names the Raiders, Packers, Eagles, and Redskins as possibilities for Cooks.

Cooks set off some alarms when he tweeted “Free me” late last week. He insisted that he meant from quarantine and not the Rams.

Free me 🤦🏿‍♂️ — Brandin Cooks (@brandincooks) March 27, 2020

What Will Cooks Cost Teams?

Cooks netted a first-rounder each of the two times he was previously dealt. It seems unlikely that the Rams receive that kind of haul for the 26-year-old this time around. It’s possible that Los Angeles gains a pick on day two of the draft for Cooks.

The former first-round pick saw a career-low 42 receptions in 2019 and scored a career-low two touchdowns. He appeared to be outranked in the offense by fellow wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods. Additionally, Los Angeles found some success with WR Josh Reynolds, so the team may be better-served trading Cooks for reinforcements elsewhere.

What Wide Receivers are Left in Free Agency?

The top wide receivers from this year’s draft class are off the board. Amari Cooper swatted a massive offer from the Redskins to re-sign with the Cowboys. A.J. Green was franchise tagged by the Bengals. Robbie Anderson found a home with his former college coach in Carolina and Emmanuel Sanders inked a two-year deal to catch passes from Drew Brees.

Even the mid-tier market is looking parched. Danny Amendola, Randall Cobb, Breshad Perriman, and Phillip Dorsett all landed mid-sized deals. So who’s left? Let’s examine some of the players remaining on the market:

Taylor Gabriel

Gabriel, who recently turned 29, was released by the Bears earlier this offseason as a cap saving maneuver. He averaged 39.2 yards per game in his nine appearances last season.

Paul Richardson

Richardson left the Seahawks back in 2018 to join the Redskins and the results were pedestrian. He caught just 48 balls during his time in Washington (17 games), though injuries played a role in his struggles.

Tavon Auston

The Cowboys haven’t opted to bring Tavon Austin back and it appears they will look to the draft to add wide receiver depth rather than re-sign the gadget receiver. Austin has actually averaged more yards per rush (6.8) than yards per target (5.5) since being selected in the first round of the 2013 draft.

Josh Gordon

Gordon was relieved of his duties by the Patriots last season before latching on with the Seahawks. He found some mild success in Seattle before the team was forced to suspend him for violating the NFL policies on performance-enhancing substances and substances of abuse. Gordon intends to play in 2020 after the league announced that it will have a more lenient stance on substance abuse, as marijuana suspensions are no longer a threat. Gordon, who turns 29 in April, has been suspended six times in his NFL career.

