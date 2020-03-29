Forgotten Patriots WR in Position for Breakout Season in 2020

The New England Patriots have lost a lot of familiar faces this offseason, not least of which is future Hall-of-Famer Tom Brady. However, the team still has legendary head coach and general manager Bill Belichick, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, and a group of scouts and front office personnel that have proven capable of identifying good fits for the organization.

If the Patriots are going to avoid a massive falloff in 2020, they will need a significant contribution from players who may have flown under the radar in 2019. One of those guys is second-year WR N’Keal Harry. After the Patriots selected Harry out of Arizona State University with the 32nd pick in the first round, an injury and a stint on injured reserve forced Harry to miss the first 10 weeks of his rookie season.

Harry returned in Week 11, but never really got himself acclimated or comfortable with Brady. He caught two passes from the legend in the team’s playoff loss to the Tennessee Titans in January, but that will almost certainly be the last throws he ever catches from Brady.

Even with Brady’s leadership exiting, Harry seems confident he can remind everyone why the Patriots were high on him, and happy he was there for them at No. 32 in 2019.

N’Keal Harry Tweets at His Haters

Harry can hear and see many are screaming for the Patriots to find help for what is perceived to be a weak receiving corps, which has only been further weakened by the exit of Phillip Dorsett via free agency.

However, Harry warns haters will have to bite their tongues:

Quick to talk but let’s see how quick they’ll be to bite that tongue🤐 #LFG pic.twitter.com/LWiDDWs9uY — Keal (@NkealHarry15) March 28, 2020

CLNS’ Evan Lazar agrees Harry could be headed for a breakout campaign in 2020.

Breakout in year two coming. https://t.co/MnbU5inDnl — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) March 29, 2020

N’Keal Harry’s Age, Experience, 2019 Stats

The 22-year-old from Toronto, Ontario, Canada had 12 catches for 105 yards and 2 TDs in seven games during his rookie season. He started five of those contests and has to be considered one of the team’s top weapons headed into his second year.

With Dorsett and Demaryius Thomas gone, Julian Edelman turning 34 and a potential trade chip, and some serious questions at tight end, including the retirement of Ben Watson, Harry is in a good position to play a huge role in the passing game.

N’Keal Harry’s College Stats

At ASU, Harry was a monster.

Over three years, he had 213 catches, 2,889 receiving yards and 22 receiving touchdowns. He was the man every opposing defense that faced the Sun Devils knew they needed to stop, but had a tough time bottling him up.

What Scouts Said About N’Keal Harry Out of College

At 6’4″ and over 220 pounds of lean muscle, Harry is a physical specimen at wide receiver. He ran a respectable 4.53 40, especially at his size, and scouts lauded his competitiveness.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein compared him to Chicago Bears standout receiver Allen Robinson and said:

Back-shoulder boss who thrives with contested catch opportunities outside the numbers but lacks explosive traits. Harry’s ability to body-up opponents and win with ball skills is undeniable, but his inability to find a threatening top gear or shake loose from tight man coverage must be accounted for within his new employer’s scheme. His experience playing inside should help and teams will love his impact as a run-blocker. His competitiveness and ability to come down with the ball could make him a productive member of wide receiver trio in short order.

Why N’Keal Harry Could Have a Big 2020

The opportunities will be there for Harry, as long as he stays healthy.

It would behoove Harry to gain as much chemistry with new QB Jarrett Stidham as possible. With his size, attention to detail and motor, it seems only a matter of time before Harry makes an impact on the field.

If things play out the way it appears, Harry is going to quickly become a fan favorite in New England.

