Packers to Add Weapon for Aaron Rodgers, Sign Ex-Panthers WR: Report

The Green Bay Packers might just have found their new No. 2 wide receiver.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Packers are expected to sign free-agent wideout Devin Funchess for the 2020 season, adding a big-bodied receiver to a roster that never found a reliable second passing option for quarterback Aaron Rodgers last season.

Funchess, 26, played less than a full game for the Indianapolis Colts in 2019 before losing his season to a broken collarbone in Week 1, but his previous four seasons with Carolina saw him put up respectable numbers well within what the Packers are seeking in a No. 2. He combined for 107 receptions, 1,389 yards and 12 touchdowns during his 2017 and 2018 seasons for the Panthers.

Devin Funchess is 6'4", 225 and will be 26 in May. If he can rediscover his peak form from his Panthers days not long ago, that might be a solid No. 2 behind Davante Adams. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) March 24, 2020

Funchess is now the obvious choice to play opposite star Davante Adams during the 2020 season as the second-most experienced wideout on the Packers’ roster. He could get some competition from rising star Allen Lazard or Equanimeous St. Brown, who missed the entire 2019 season with an injury, but the 6-foot-4, 225-pound Funchess is determined to prove his peak play isn’t behind him.

The Packers could also still take another wide receiver in the upcoming NFL draft that would challenge for playing time after taking an interest in a number of the top-tier prospects in a class that is expected to be historically deep with playmakers.

Funchess is Promising, But Not Perfect

Funchess could potentially reignite his career with the Packers and prove to be the missing piece in an offense that also counts running back Aaron Jones among its leading weapons, but there are reasons to doubt whether he will truly be the No. 2 they need next season.

As Sports Illustrated’s Bill Huber pointed out, Funchess didn’t create matchup problems in the ways the Panthers hoped he would for his size and finished his time in Carolina with a catch rate of just 51.9 percent. Dropped passes have also been a problem for him since his college days with a 12 percent drop rate during his most recent healthy season in 2018 — ranking 96th among wide receivers.

This route from Devin Funchess was so filthy #Colts (📹: @Colts): pic.twitter.com/nQDre85bK8 — Locked On Colts Podcast (@LockedOnColts) August 23, 2019

While the Packers didn’t struggle with dropped passes as much as teams like the Chicago Bears, they still saw their fair share of frustrating misses with Geronimo Allison, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Jimmy Graham each letting multiple on-target passes slip through their fingers. Maybe quarterback will make all the difference for Funchess now that he has Rodgers throwing him passes instead of Cam Newton or Jacoby Brissett, but he needs to prove some of his old ways are behind him.

Learning to gel quickly with the Packers offense could also prove challenging if the ongoing coronavirus pandemic affects offseason and preseason work for NFL teams. Measures have already been taken to ensure safety for free agency and next month’s NFL draft, but officials are concerned more offseason activities could be impacted even if there is still optimism the regular season will be played in its entirety.

