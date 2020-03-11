Packers Forfeit Chance at Key NFL Votes With Bold Decision

Whatever decisions are made at this year’s annual NFL Players Association meetings won’t include the Green Bay Packers.

According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk on NBC Sports, Packers quarterback and team representative Aaron Rodgers did not show up for the NFLPA meetings in Florida. The team’s lone alternate rep, kicker Mason Crosby, was also not in attendance, leaving the Packers without a vote in any of the matters the board of player representatives will discuss and decide on this week.

The reasons for Rodgers and Crosby not attending the meeting were not made clear, but the Packers quarterback has been critical of some of the board’s recent methods, particularly where the proposed collective bargaining agreement is concerned.

A statement from our new Executive Committee. pic.twitter.com/gbPb7zhAsy — NFLPA (@NFLPA) March 10, 2020

Rodgers made it clear he doesn’t support the current CBA proposal — or the leap to a 17-game season that comes with it — when the NFLPA met to decide on whether to send it to a full-league vote. He later did a radio interview with ESPN in which he argued the player leadership “could have stood firmer on revenue and player safety” rather than settle for concessions, such as shorter training camps and drastically reduced penalties for marijuana.

“The point that I was trying to make in that meeting and as we talked to the PA afterward was, ‘Tell me what I can go back and tell my veteran players. What are we getting in return for this 17th game?'” Rodgers said on ESPN Wisconsin’s Wilde & Tausch last week. “To me, it just wasn’t substantial enough to go back and tell those young players and older players, ‘Hey, look, this is what you’re going to be getting.'”

NFLPA Makes Decisions Without Packers

The show went on, so to speak, without Rodgers or Crosby to speak on the Packers’ behalf.

Votes were cast and counted on a number of matters at this year’s NFLPA meetings, such as deciding the new NFLPA president — former Packers and current Cleveland Browns center J.C. Tretter — along with the 10 leaders of the player executive committee.

The executive committee members for 2020 are now as follows: Sam Acho (Tampa Bay), Lorenzo Alexander (Buffalo), Calais Campbell (Jacksonville), Malcolm Jenkins (Philadelphia), Alex Mack (Atlanta, treasurer) Thomas Morstead (New Orleans), Richard Sherman (San Francisco), Michael Thomas (New York Giants), Benjamin Watson (New England) and Wesley Woodyard (Tennessee).

Congrats to @JCTretter on being elected as the new President of the @NFLPA. He’s the perfect candidate. I didn’t have a vote — but if I did, he’d be the one. #onevoice — Sam Acho (@TheSamAcho) March 10, 2020

The player reps also addressed a few CBA-related issues throughout their meetings, such as deciding to extend the deadline for players to vote on the proposal by 48 hours to 11:59 p.m. ET Saturday. The decision was made Monday to give players more time to examine the 456-page agreement and “make an informed decision,” per the NFLPA’s statement.

Evidently, though, the players who have already made a decision — informed or otherwise — are not given the same leniency. According to ESPN, enough players asked about changing their initial votes that the player reps were forced to vote on the matter, but they struck down the idea.

