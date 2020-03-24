Packers Targeting Baylor Star WR in NFL Draft?

The Green Bay Packers have yet to find a new No. 2 wide receiver after a quiet first week of free agency and could see their search continue on into the 2020 NFL draft with limited cap space and a dire need for an impact pass-catcher.

If that’s the case, consider Baylor star Denzel Mims a prime candidate for their No. 30 overall pick.

According to ESPN’s Rob Demovksy, the Packers have “expressed an interest” in Mims and “like him a lot” as a potential fit for their offensive system, intensifying speculation that Green Bay will draft a wideout in the first round for the first time since drafting Javon Walker at No. 20 overall in 2020.

“We’ll have to look to the draft to find players that (Aaron) Rodgers can get the ball to in playmaker positions and one guy to keep an eye on is Denzel Mims of Baylor,” Demovsky said Tuesday on ESPN. “Multiple sources have told me the Packers like him a lot and have expressed interest with him, so keep an eye on that when the Packers are on the clock at No. 30.”

Mims caught 186 passes for 2,925 yards and 28 touchdowns in his four seasons as one of Baylor’s steadiest producers, eclipsing 1,000 receiving yards as both a sophomore and senior. While his technique still needs some work, he is a natural athlete with top-level speed, excellent ball skills and a physical presence as a blocker at 6-foot-3, 206 pounds.

Mims Could Be Perfect Fit, If Still Available

Draft analysts seem convinced Mims will make an immediate impact in the NFL after putting up career numbers in his final season with the Bears, and his few shortcomings are all things the Packers are well-equipped to address if he starts his career in Green Bay.

😱 @BUFootball WR Denzel Mims catches EVERYTHING pic.twitter.com/C5Av6rFzSg — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 23, 2019

Mims excelled leaning on his athleticism and speed during his collegiate career, but his technique and route-running will need some polishing for him to make a serious impact at the next level. Luckily, the Packers have Davante Adams, one of the NFL’s most gifted route-runners, to show him the ropes and help him get him on the same page with a quarterback who relies on connections with his receivers to deliver some extraordinary plays.

Mims’ ability to slide into either an X or Z receiver role for the Packers also makes him an ideal complement for Adams, who can line up at just about any spot and naturally commands the most attention from defenders as a three-time Pro Bowl threat. With the right choice to pair with them in the slot, the Packers offense could take a massive leap forward in 2020.

Denzel Mims w/the pluck.. Being 6'3" with 33 7/8" arms (91st percentile) helps – pic.twitter.com/2BUNEI7roG — Michael Kist (@MichaelKistNFL) March 21, 2020

The bigger question about Mims heading into the draft is whether impressive showings at the Senior Bowl and last month’s NFL Scouting Combine will send his stock soaring out of the Packers’ reach.

Free-Agent WR Market is Drying Up

The top receiver on the market heading into Week 2 of free agency is now gone, as the Carolina Panthers inked a two-year deal with former New York Jets receiver Robby Anderson that will see him earn $12 million in his first season. The Packers would have been stretched to afford him for that price, but Anderson’s signing doesn’t leave a whole lot of options left for them to consider.

Travis Benjamin and Philip Dorsett were also taken off the market on Tuesday, which puts the likes of Breshad Perriman and Taylor Gabriel at the top of the list for free-agent wideouts still available. Either one of them could potentially work for the Packers, but the cost would likely have to be quite team-friendly for general manager Brian Gutekunst to bite.

Gutekunst made a genuine play for veteran receiver Emmanuel Sanders last week before he chose to sign with the New Orleans Saints over the Packers and Dallas Cowboys, but Sanders has a much deeper NFL resume to explore than either Perriman or Gabriel, who both missed time in 2019 with injuries.

The Packers could still make a play for another free-agent wideout; though, their safe, low-cost moves thus far in free agency suggest the draft is the better route.

