Patriots Reportedly ‘Sniffed Around’ Trading For Former Panthers QB

Despite being nearly two weeks into an unprecedented NFL free agency period that saw Tom Brady depart for Tampa Bay, the New England Patriots‘ quarterback room remains one of the most unique situations across the league. Since the breakup that shook up the football world, the Patriots have brought in veteran journeyman Brian Hoyer for a third stint in New England.

The 34-year-old is expected to compete for starting snaps with second-year pro Jarrett Stidham, who was selected by the team in the fourth round (No. 133 overall) of last year’s draft and put on a strong showing in his first preseason action. Despite an otherwise strong roster, the quarterback position could cap New England’s ceiling in 2020 against the likes of top AFC competitors such as the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills.

However, the defending AFC East champions remain one move away from signing a former No. 1 overall pick, such as Cam Newton or Jameis Winston, or another established passer available on the market.

As Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer noted in a recent column, the Patriots were actively trying to acquire another young, economically-friendly quarterback to add to their roster in recent days.

My belief is that the Patriots’ post-Brady plan has 2020 as a year to get younger and get finances straightened out, and both should be apparent in how they handle the quarterback spot. One player I’d heard they sniffed around a little was Kyle Allen, who was traded from Carolina to Washington on Monday, and he’s another one that falls into the Stidham/Hoyer category economically. Will it hurt them in 2020? If Stidham doesn’t develop, and Hoyer is out of gas, maybe. But my reading of it would be that the idea is find the next guy, and in doing so generate the sort of advantage (whether that’s with Stidham or someone else) that the Rams, Chiefs and Eagles have parlayed into Super Bowl appearances. Doing so will allow Belichick to build differently, and I’m fascinated to see what that’ll look like a couple years from now.

Entering his second year in 2019, Allen was thrust into starting duties for the Panthers after a nagging foot injury sent starter Cam Newton to season-ending injured reserve after only two games. The 2018 undrafted free agent got off to a strong start, helping lead his team to four consecutive wins with a 7:0 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Things took a turn for the worst after Carolina’s Week 7 bye week though. The team went on to win only one of Allen’s final nine appearances, while the sophomore stopgap tossed 16 interceptions and eclipsed an 85.0 QB rating just once after hitting the mark in his previous four showings.

Allen is now off the table for the Patriots after the Washington Redskins traded a fifth-round draft choice to Carolina, who last week released Newton and signed former New Orleans Saints backup QB Teddy Bridgewater to a three-year, $63 million deal to be their next starter.

While Bill Belichick may be waiting out the remaining free agent quarterbacks to see if their price tags come down, the Patriots front office is still apparently open to improving their talent at the position. If a trade or new signing is on the horizon, the team must seek out options who pose a low financial risk considering they currently possess the second-lowest salary cap space (Over The Cap) across the league. Otherwise, New England will need to clear money off the books to make a bigger splash.

