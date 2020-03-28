3 Popular Patriots Who Could Be Released Or Traded Soon to Clear Cap Space

The New England Patriots currently have less than $1 million in cap space, per cap expert Miguel Benzan of Patscap. With 12 draft picks and some holes to fill on both sides of the ball, releases and trades seem inevitable.

This is a tough predicament for the team considering they have already seen several veterans leave via free agency, including Hall-of-Fame QB Tom Brady and two-time Super Bowl Champion Kyle Van Noy.

If Patriots fans have been uncomfortable with the exit of so many familiar faces over the past two weeks, they should brace themselves to potentially absorb the news of a few more losses.

Here are three players who could be sent packing via release or trade.

Julian Edelman

The soon-to-be 34-year-old is coming off arguably his best season statistically. In 2019, he had the second 100-reception season of his career and set a career-high in receiving yards with 1,117. Still, we know Bill Belichick’s tendency to dump players before they start to drastically decline, and Edelman’s inevitable dip might be right around the corner.

Edelman is also very close with Brady, and there was speculation that he’d like to join his friend and long-time teammate in Tampa Bay. That concept is the basis for the public discussion of an Edelman trade, but the real motivation for the Patriots to potentially move him is money.

If the Patriots trade Edelman after June 1, it would create $7 million in cap space, but would also generate $5.4 million in dead cap through 2021.

Still, it would provide the team some significant wiggle room and go a long way toward allowing the Pats to sign their draft picks. Getting rid of Edelman would make the recent signing of Damiere Byrd all the more important, and it would almost certainly mean the team is selecting multiple receivers in next month’s draft.

It could also mean the Pats are going to be active on the trade market for an inexpensive veteran receiver, perhaps another team’s cap-casualty release.

Rex Burkhead

Patriots fans love Rex Burkhead, but if everyone is being honest, he has had the darndest time staying healthy. He’ll be 30 years old in July, and he’s coming off a season that saw him miss three games, which is durable by his standards. It was only the fourth time in his seven-year NFL career that he’s played in 10 games or more in a season.

While Burkhead’s versatility and presence are a plus, he is probably the guy on this shortlist the team would miss the least if they were to part ways. Releasing Burkhead would free up $3.9 million in cap room while creating $1 million in dead cap.

Marcus Cannon

This one is a bit of a long shot because of the turnover the Patriots’ offensive line has already seen with the exit of valuable and versatile Ted Karras. He left via free agency to join the Miami Dolphins. Cannon was the team’s starting right tackle last year, but releasing him would free up $9.6 million in cap space while creating a $3.7 million cap hit.

Cannon isn’t an elite tackle, and from a potential standpoint, last year’s third-round pick Yodny Cajuste has a higher ceiling. However, Cajuste missed his entire rookie season with an injury. It may not be wise to depend on a player to start on the offensive line who is coming back from injury, and who also hasn’t played an NFL down.

Cajuste’s lack of experience and the O-line transition could be even more amplified by the fact that the team is almost certain to start second-year-pro Jarrett Stidham at QB. He’ll need some stability in from of him and allowing his starting right tackle to walk doesn’t seem like the smartest decision.

Expect someone familiar who is currently on the roster not to be a part of the team when training camp begins.

