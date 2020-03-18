Patriots Agree to Deal With Former Bucs, Eagles Defensive Tackle

After losing Tom Brady and a number of other top players to the free agent market during the NFL’s legal tampering window, the New England Patriots signed their first external player on Tuesday, bringing in former Arizona Cardinals WR Damiere Byrd. With free agency now officially open, the team has reportedly added some help along the defensive front.

According to SiriusXM NFL insider Adam Caplan, the Patriots have agreed to a deal with former Tampa Bay Buccaneers DT Beau Allen. The 6’3,” 327-pounder will help offset the loss of DT Danny Shelton who is set to depart for the Detroit Lions on a two-year contract.

#Patriots are signing former #Buccaneers DT Beau Allen: deal is for 2 years, $8m max total, source said. — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) March 18, 2020

Once the deal is officially signed following a physical, the maximum value is expected to land around $8 million over a two-year span. Allen spent the past two seasons in Tampa Bay, where he posted 30 total tackles and 0.5 sacks in 27 games (eight starts in 2018) in a rotational role. He originally entered the league as a seventh-round draft pick (No. 224 overall) of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Head coach Bill Belichick and the Patriots coaching staff got an up-close look at the seventh-year veteran’s skillset during the Eagles’ Super Bowl LII victory to conclude the 2017 season. Allen notched a pair of tackles while playing 30 percent of the snaps on defense and nearly half of the special teams snaps in the high-scoring affair.

