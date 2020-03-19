Peter Whittingham Dead: Cardiff City Legend Dies at 35

Peter Whittingham, the former Cardiff City soccer star, has died at the age of 35. Whittingham fell and hit his head outside of Barry, Wales, on March 7. Whittingham is survived by his wife, Amanda, and the couple’s young son.

Whittingham was a one-time England under-21 international who also played for Aston Villa and Blackburn Rovers during his career. Whittingham left Blackburn Rovers in August 2018 after his contract was terminated by mutual consent. During his career, Whittingham helped to bring Cardiff City to the F.A. Cup Final in 2008, where the team lost 1-0 to Portsmouth. In 2012, Whittingham was part of the Bluebirds teams that lost in a penalty shootout to Liverpool in the League Cup Final. A year later, Whittingham and Cardiff made it to the top flight in England for the first time since 1962.

Whittingham’s sad death was announced on March 19 in an official statement from Cardiff City Football Club. The team statement concluded with the words, “The loss of Peter will be painfully felt by our city, supporters and indeed all who ever had the pleasure of knowing him. We love you Pete and your memory will eternally stay with us.”

Peter Whittingham's Cardiff Crackers! | #LegendsOfEFLDuring a glorious decade in the Welsh capital, Peter Whittingham cemented his status as a Cardiff City and all-round EFL legend! Subscribe to never miss out on our latest uploads and new content. Also make sure to follow us on our other channels: ▶ SUBSCRIBE: https://sbga.me/2we0zMC ▶ TWITTER: https://sbga.me/RqpxjI ▶ FACEBOOK: https://sbga.me/2w5RGok ▶ INSTAGRAM: https://sbga.me/2BjImmM 2019-10-24T14:03:15.000Z

A police statement said that there is no criminal investigation related to Whittingham’s injury. The press release said, “At around 10pm on 7 March police were called to licensed premises in Barry. A 35-year-old man from Penarth suffered a head injury as a result of a fall and remains at the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff. At this stage, there is no evidence or suggestion of a criminal act and it appears the injury was caused by an accidental fall. Inquiries are continuing into the circumstances of the incident.”

