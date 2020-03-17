Steelers Reunite Watt Brothers in Pittsburgh: Report

It’s a family affair in Pittsburgh. The Steelers have agreed to terms on a contract that will bring fullback Derek Watt to the Steel City, this according to NFL Networks’ Ian Rapoport.

Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the contract is a three-year deal worth $9.75 million for the fullback. Certainly a hefty price tag for a position that is considered to be dying, as less and less teams continue to feature a lead back in the backfield.

Watt Brothers Back Together

Derek is, of course, the older brother of Steelers’ superstar defender TJ Watt, who is fresh off his first-ever first-team All-Pro selection.

Speaking of TJ, it’s safe to say he was fairly excited upon catching wind of his team signing his brother. The outside linebacker took to Twitter to voice his approval.

This is not the first time the two Watt brothers have played together. They previously were each teammates while attending Wisconsin University in college.

While TJ has gone on to full-blown stardom since coming into the league, Derek has quietly panned out a significant role as one of the league’s more prominent lead blockers.

Derek has spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Los Angeles Chargers helping lead the way for players such as Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler to career-seasons. Over the past four years, Gordon recorded 10 rushing touchdowns twice, and Ekeler turned a breakout 2019 campaign into a multi-year deal with the Bolts, both while running behind Watt.

Is J.J. the Next Watt to Find His Way to Pittsburgh?

Now that we’ve got two Watts in Pittsburgh, why not throw in one more for good measure. Could the trio actually get back together?

While it seems unlikely on the surface, with the way Bill O’Brien has been running things in Houston these past two seasons, I think it’s safe to say that nothing is off the table. Something that the majority of the internet seems to have caught wind of.

