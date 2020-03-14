Player Reveals Big Reason NBA Wants Lakers vs. Clippers Series

A $100 million conference finals series?

Yes, that’s entirely possible in this now-scrambled NBA season, on hold as of Wednesday in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus. The important distinction is that the league is only suspending its games now, leaving open the possibility that the schedule could pick up later this spring should the crisis pass.

Considering the revenue that is at stake if the games are not played, it only makes sense for the NBA to keep alive the possibility of finishing out the season. Some estimates have the remaining 260 games on the regular-season schedule worth more than $500 million in revenue. That’s not even getting into the playoffs, where even more money is at stake.

Including, potentially, a $100 million playoff series between the Lakers and Clippers, the two presumed frontrunners in the Western Conference.

That number was mentioned by Blazers star guard C.J. McCollum on his podcast with Carmelo Anthony this week. He was considering the ramifications of both suspending and canceling the remainder of the season.

“The collective bargaining agreement and the BRI (basketball-related income) are about to change drastically especially if there’s no playoffs,” McCollum said. “If there’s playoffs, the amount of money—they said a Lakers-Clippers conference finals could generate $100 million for the NBA. There could be no playoffs. Let alone the Finals, that generates beaucoup money.”

NBA Playoffs Bring in Big Money

Of course, losing the playoffs would be an enormous financial blow for the NBA. But a typical NBA game generates about $2 million in revenue—closer to $4 million in Los Angeles. That’s a long way from $100 million for one series. But yes, it is possible.

“Absolutely,” one front-office executive told Heavy.com. “Seven games in Los Angeles? It could get that high, there is no question about that. At least in the $85 million or $90 million range.”

To get to $100 million, the series would need to go seven games and generate $14.2 million per game. That would be unprecedented but not far off from numbers that have been reported before.

In 2018, for example, Warriors owner Joe Lacob told The Athletic that Golden State generated $130 million in revenue in 11 home games in that postseason. That is a lot but consider that the number includes six relatively uninteresting early-round playoff games (the Warriors beat the Spurs and Pelicans, each in five games) before the conference finals, a seven-game thriller against the Rockets.

That also includes two NBA Finals home games against Cleveland.

Warriors’ 2018 Revenues A Blueprint

If the Warriors could average more than $12 million per home game two years ago, while playing in the relatively isolated Oracle Area near the Oakland Airport, the Lakers and Clippers could surely top that playing at Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles.

The teams would need to get to the conference finals, however. As of now, the Lakers are the top seed in the West and the Clippers are No. 2, 1.5 games ahead of the Nuggets. That would give the Clippers and Lakers homecourt advantage in the West playoffs up to the conference finals which would be the earliest they could face each other.

The NBA is shut down for now. But there are plenty of reasons to keep it alive—a potential Lakers-Clippers conference finals windfall ranking near the top of the list.

READ MORE: Carmelo Anthony on NBA Player Finances: ‘It’s Going to Get Really, Really Bad’