11 Best Pool Tables for Home: Compare, Buy & Save

Pool tables are undoubtedly a fantastic way to spend time having fun with family and friends. When you can’t get out, shooting pool at home can provide hours of entertainment.
So we compiled a list below of some of more popular billiard and pool tables to help you decide on which model is the right one for you and your family. Whether you are an adult or kid, a beginner or an advanced player, you’ll be sure to find the ideal table to meet your needs.
Another plus is that nearly all of the tables below come with all the necessary accessories, including billiard balls, pool sticks and cues, racks, chalk, brushes, and more!
1. Mizerak Dynasty Space Saver Pool Table (6.5 Feet)Price: $486.19Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Disc-shaped leg levelers can be adjusted so you can get a perfectly level playing surface
- The perimeter cushions on the surface are rubberized for faster play and accuracy
- Includes billiard balls, cue ball, 2 sticks, racking triangle, chalk, and brush
- Some users said the felt surface wasn't very durable
- Some users said the wood construction wasn't very sturdy
- Some users said the table played "too slowly"
If you don’t have enough room for a full-size table, the Mizerak Dynasty Space Saver Pool Table could be what you’re looking for, as it measures 6.5 feet long. Full-size tables are generally considered in the 7 to 10 feet range. This table is also 44 inches wide and 32 inches high.
Despite its smaller size, the table has an automatic ball return and leg adjustable leg levelers so you can get a perfectly level playing surface, a must for pool. The table also has cross supports between the legs for added rigidity.
Other highlights include rubber cushioning on the playing surface’s perimeter for faster play, durable nylon cloth playing surface, a bamboo laminate exterior with black corner posts and caps, and medium-density fiberboard (MDF) play bed for superior ball roll.
As an added bonus, you’ll also receive a set of billiard balls (cue included), 2 sticks, a racking triangle, chalk, and a surface brush.
Find more Mizerak Dynasty Space Saver Pool Table information and reviews here.
2. Lancaster Arcade Billiard Table (7.5 Feet)Price: $675.70Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- It has deep drop pockets to hold the balls after sinking shots
- 18mm thick particle board deck and K-66 bumpers promote faster bounce and play
- Stylish look with black laminate exterior and the green tablecloth
- Some users felt the ball didn't roll correctly
- Some might have some trouble with assembly
- There is no automatic ball return
Sleek, stylish, and quite playable, the Lancaster Arcade Billiard Table is one of the better starter pool tables as it measures 90 inches (7.5 feet). The complete measurements are 90 inches long by 50 inches wide by 31 inches high.
The green tablecloth pops off the black laminate exterior, while the 5-inch leg levelers have a bright chrome finish. The table features an 18mm thick particle board deck and K-66 bumpers promote excellent bounce and faster play. And when you sink a shot, the balls will be waiting for you in the internal drop pockets.
You’ll also get all the pool table accessories you need, including balls, 2 cue sticks, a triangle rack, chalk, and a brush for the tablecloth.
Find more Lancaster Arcade Billiard Table information and reviews here.
3. Fat Cat Reno Pool Table (7.5 Feet)Price: $999.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Accuslate playing surface is designed to prevent warping
- French-style fringed drop pockets add to the classic look
- Hidden leveling pads in the legs will allow you to play on un-even surfaces
- On the pricey side
- There is no automatic ball return
- Some users said it was very difficult to get the table leveled
Highlighted by a classy look, the Fat Cat Reno Pool Table features and Accuslate playing surface that is designed to prevent warping, extending the life of the cloth.
The table, which measures 7.5 feet in length, has maple wood veneer and a cherry finish. Other features include French-style drop pockets, hidden leveling pads within the legs, K66 rubber bumpers, and 6 inch rails.
The Reno also comes with 2 pieces of chalk, 1 resin triangle rack, 2 57-inch two-piece hardwood pool cues, 1 rail brush, and a set of 2-1/4 inch competition billiard balls.
Find more Fat Cat Reno Pool Table information and reviews here.
4. Mizerak Donovan II Billiard Table (8 Feet)Price: $899.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The wear-resistant deep red cloth is designed for smooth, fast play
- The 3 5/8-inch rails have K66 nose rubber for consistent rebounds
- The chrome, disk-style leg levelers ensure balance
- On the pricey side
- 8 feet in length might be too large for some
- No automatic ball return
The Mizerak Donovan II Pool Table is standard size at 8 feet in length and is ideal for players of all skill levels. Oh, and it looks really cool with the deep red cloth, black laminate cabinet, and chrome corner caps.
The full dimensions of the table are 99 inches long by 55 inches wide by 31 1/4 inches high. Other features include 3 5/8-inch rails with K66 nose rubber for consistent rebounds, chrome, disc-style leg levelers to ensure balance, and a wear-resistant cloth that provides smooth and fast rolls.
All the necessary accessories are included; you’ll get two cues, a set of billiard balls, a triangle rack, chalk, and a brush.
Pool tables can be expensive, so you might want to protect your investment. Check out our choices for the top 8 feet pool table covers to see which is best for you.
Find more Mizerak Donovan II Billiard Table (8 Feet) information and reviews here.
5. Barrington Claremont Slate Billiard Table (9 Feet)Price: $1,999.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 3-piece slate system has 1-inch of premium slate with solid wood rails and aprons
- 60 percent wool cloth promotes smooth, seanless rolls
- Features Queen Anne legs, leather drop pockets and deep red cloth
- On the pricey side
- Assembly might be difficult
- No automatic ball return
Elegance is one word that definitely comes to mind when talking about the Barrington Claremont Slate Billiard Table, which is highlighted by a 3-piece slate system construction. The 1-inch thick slate layer helps with durability and ball roll.
Other top features include Queen Anne legs, leather drop pockets, a deep red cloth that is made of 60 percent wool for smoother ball roll, K66 rubber bumpers for consistent rebounds, and solid wood aprons and rails.
The Barrington Woodhaven Pool Table is also 100 inches in length has cherry wood construction and classic parlor style drop pockets.
Find more Barrington Claremont Slate Billiard Table (9 Feet) information and reviews here.
6. Hathaway Fairmont Portable Pool Table (6 Feet)Price: $330.71Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Perfect for smaller spaces, transporting, and storing as the legs fold
- The integrated leg levelers help you get a balanced playing surface
- Blended wool felt is designed to help the ball roll smoothly and straight
- Probably not the best table for more advanced players
- Some users said the table was difficult to level
- No automatic ball return
If space is an issue or if you’re looking for a model for beginners, then the Hathaway Fairmont Portable Pool Table might be right for you, as it measures just 6 feet in length and has foldable legs for easy transport and storage.
The table, which doesn’t require any assembly, has blended wool felt for smooth rolls, 5 inch responsive top rails, chrome plated corner caps, and integrated leg levelers.
You’ll also get all the accessories, including 2.25-inch standard billiard balls, 2 48-inch two-piece pool sticks, chalk, a table brush, a triangle rack, and a nylon carrying bag.
Are you looking to add more fun to your gameroom? Check out our picks for the best full size air hockey tables available today.
Find more Hathaway Fairmont Portable Pool Table (6 Feet) information and reviews here.
7. Rack Stark Pool Table (5.5 Feet)Price: $479.85Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ideal for smaller spaces as the table measures just 5.5 feet in length
- Has a 1/2-inch MDF bed with red regulation-grade velvet felt surface for smooth play
- 6-inch leg levelers ensure a balanced playing surface
- Probably not suited for more advanced players
- No automatic ball return
- The billiard balls are smaller than regulation size
When it comes to smaller pool tables, the Rack Stark, which measures a space-saving 5.5 feet, is one the kids will love. The table is also just 35 inches wide and 31 inches high.
Some of the top features include an MDF bed with red regulation-grade smooth velvet felt, a scratch-resistant rail coating, L-shaped rubber cushions for consistent rebounds, and 6-inch leg levelers.
You’ll also receive all the needed accessories, including a set of 1 7/8-inch resin billiard balls (a bit smaller than regulation size), 2 48-inch pool cues, chalk, a triangle rack, and a brush.
Short on space in your gameroom, but want to add more? Then take a look at our choices for the best portable air hockey games for kids.
Find more Rack Stark Pool Table (5.5 Feet) information and reviews here.
8. Fat Cat Tucson Pool Table (7 Feet)Price: $769.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Automatic ball return keeps them in one place for extra convenience
- The playing surface has a moisture-resistant membrane underneath it
- Arcade-style legs give it a modern look and the levelers ensure a balanced playing surface
- Some users said the felt wasn't the best quality
- On the pricey side
- Some users said they had issues with leveling
Highlighted by its convenient automatic ball return, the Fat Cat Tucson Pool Table measures 7 feet and offers a stylish, modern look.
The vibrant blue playing surface is a polyester cloth and features a protective moisture-resistant membrane underneath it. Other features include rubber bumpers, leg levelers, and circle sights on the black rails for easier shot alignment.
The accessories that come with the table include a set of billiard balls, 2 57-inch two-piece sticks, chalk, and a triangle resin rack.
Bristle dartboards are a great compliment to pool tables in any home gameroom.
Find more Fat Cat Tucson Pool Table (7 Feet) information and reviews here.
9. MD Sports Pool Table (7, 7.5, or 8 Feet)Price: $679.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The sturdy legs feature levelers and rubberized non-slip, protective feet
- Scratch-resistant finish helps with durability
- K-818 speciﬁcation bumper guards promote a consistent bounce
- No automatic ball return
- Some users said assembly was a bit time consuming
- Some users said the felt played slow
Designed for players of all skill levels, the MD Sports Pool Table is available in three length sizes — 7, 7.5, or 8 feet. The pictured one here is the Avondale, which measures 7.5 feet.
Some of the top features include K-818 speciﬁcation bumper guards for consistent bounce and rebound, durable construction with a carbon ﬁber ﬁnish lamination, 18mm thick burgundy felt, and arcade-style drop pockets. The legs have 5-inch high levelers and protective rubber feet that will prevent your floor from getting marked and scratched.
The accessories included are 1 set of 2-1/4 inch billiard balls, 2 57 inch pool cues, 1 ball rack, 1 brush, and 2 pieces of chalks.
Browse a wider selection of MD Sports Gaming Products, such as ping pong tables, air hockey tables, electronic dartboards, and more.
Find more MD Sports Pool Table (7, 7.5, or 8 Feet) information and reviews here.
10. SimbaShopping USA Pool Table (8 Feet)Price: $1,299.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The automatic ball return keeps the ball in one space for convenience
- Adjustable feet allow you to get a level playing surface
- Doubles as a snooker table as you get all the accessories, plus a set of snooker balls
- On the pricey side
- Might be too large for some
- Probably not the best table for beginners/kids
If you want a multi-game model, then the SimbaShpper USA Pool Table could be what you need as it doubles as a snooker table. In addition to the pool accessories (standard set of numbered billiard balls, 4 cues, 2 triangle racks, chalk, etc.), you’ll also get a set of regulation snooker balls.
Measuring 8 feet in length, the table features an automatic ball return and adjustable legs so you can get a level playing surface. The table has a dark brown exterior with chrome corners and a smooth, vivid green cloth.
The full dimensions are 98 inches long by 54 inches wide by 31.5 inches high and the playing surface is 88 inches by 44 inches.
Find more SimbaShopping USA Pool Table (8 Feet) information and reviews here.
11. Hathaway Spartan Pool & Ping Pong Table (7 Feet)Price: $404.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- There are 2 games in 1 -- billiards and ping pong; all accessories included for both games
- The length is 6 feet so it's perfect for smaller spaces and kids
- K819 rubber rails for consistent rebounds and fast play
- Probably not suited for more advanced players
- Some might have trouble with assembly
- There isn't an automatic ball return
The Hathway Spartan isn’t just a pool table, but it doubles as a ping pong table. And you get all the needed accessories, including ping pong paddles and balls, a table top, and net.
The table measures a space-saving 6 feet in length (38 inches wide and 31 inches high) with a 64 inch by 30 inch playing surface. It has a black melamine outer with a sleek burgundy playing surface and chrome-finished corner caps. Another highlight are the K819 rubber rails, which promote more consistent rebounds and faster play.
Make your gameroom complete and take a look at our picks for the best electronic dartboards.
Find more Hathaway Spartan Pool & Ping Pong Table (7 Feet) information and reviews here.
What is the Right Size Pool Table for Me?
Well, in a nutshell it's all about how much room you have to play. The pool tables in this post range from 5.5 feet to 9 feet in length.
So let's take a look at the size of the room you'll need for different table lengths (these are estimates, but pretty close to what space you'll need).
9 Feet: Tournament sized and you'll need a room size of at least 12 feet by 16 feet.
8 Feet: Professional sized and you'll need a room size of at least 12 feet by 15 feet.
7 Feet: Bar sized (what you'd typically find in a bar room) and you'll need a room size of at least 11 feet by 14 feet.
6 Feet & Under: These are basically space savers for those with limited room.
Of course skill level and age also come into play. If you're an advanced player and have the room, you're likely looking for a professional or tournament sized table. While if you're low on space and have kids who'll be playing, you're probably in the market for a smaller model.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.