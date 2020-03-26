7 Best Grappling & Punching Dummies for Adults: Compare, Buy & Save

Grappling and punching dummies allow fighters to get quality solo training sessions in the privacy of their own homes. And if you’re in the market for one, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve compiled a list below of some of the most popular and effective training dummies to help make your decision easier.
Whether you’re a boxer, MMA fighter, wrestler, or kickboxer, you’ll be sure to find a grappling or punching dummy to your liking.
Looking to take your cardio workout to the next level? Then check out our recommendations for the best training jump ropes.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $289.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $369.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $249.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $107.77 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $399.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $149.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $299.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Century BOB Body Opponent Bag Freestanding Training DummyPrice: $289.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- It's life-like with a vinyl "skin" that provides a more realistic training session
- The height can be adjusted from 60 to 78 inches so it's suitable for all
- Use with or without gloves; also ideal for kicks
- Some users said the screws loosened too easily
- Some users thought the older models were more durable
- When filled with water completely, it might be too heavy to move on your own; approximately 270 pounds
One of the originals, Century’s BOB Body Opponent Bag is one of the most popular and effective punching dummies thanks to its life-like features.
The vinyl “skin” is more genuine and human-like and that will help you get a more realistic training session. Ideal for punching with or without gloves as well as kicks, BOB’s torso is 30 inches long by 20 inches wide by 10 inches deep. You can also adjust his height from 60 to 78 inches so it’s suitable for just about anyone.
Fill the base with water or sand to get your desired stability. When completely filled BOB will weight about 270 pounds.
Looking to intensify your workout with some added cardio? Then take a look at our picks for the best jump ropes for training.
Find more Century BOB Body Opponent Bag information and reviews here.
-
2. Century BOB XLPrice: $369.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Extra large torso and the height can be adjusted from 60 to 82 inches
- Life-like with soft "skin" so you can train with or without gloves with no pain
- Torso is removeable from the base so you can do ground training
- Some users said the base occasionally lifted off the ground after making contact
- Some users thought the base's fill cap was too small in diameter
- On the pricey side
So we’ve already talked about Century’s original BOB, so let’s just think of BOB XL as a bigger brother. Because that’s what BOB XL is, bigger. It has a bigger torso and striking zone at 40 inches long by 15.5 inches wide by 10.5 inches deep.
The height can be adjusted from 60 to 82 inches and the torso can also be removed from the base for ground training. Simply fill the base with sand or water to get your desired stability. It can hold up to 270 pounds of water or sand.
BOB XL has life-like nylon “skin” and is filled with urethane foam so you’ll get a more realistic training session, while minimizing chances of injury.
While you’re at it, take a look at our choices for the best ab machines to get you that 6-pack stomach.
-
3. Combat Sports Grappling DummyPrice: $249.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Get in a full training session without the risk of injuring your training partner
- Ideal for all moves, including takedowns, throws, submissions, and strikes
- Built to last thanks to the durable military-grade vinyl construction
- Some users said the seams began to tear too quickly
- Some users felt the dummy's arm length was too short
- Some users felt the dummy had too much "dead weight" making it tough for grappling
If you’re a wrestler or a mixed martial arts fighter, the Combat Sports Grappling Dummy is a training aid you should take a look at.
Made of durable military-grade vinyl, the training dummy is perfect to practice all your moves, including takedowns, throws, submissions, strikes, and more. And when using this, you won’t have to worry about injuring your usual training partner.
Available in a variety of weights — 70, 90, 120, and 140 pounds — the Combat Sports Grappling Dummy is perfect for home workouts. They also have different heights. The 70-pound dummy stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 90 pounds (5-6), 120 pounds (5-10), and 140 pounds (5-10).
Looking to build up your core strength? Then take a look at our recommendations for the top push up handles and stations and get in a quality workout in the privacy of your own home.
Find more Combat Sports Grappling Dummy information and reviews here.
-
4. Celebrita MMA Punching Bag & Grappling DummyPrice: $107.77Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Realistic, human-like dimensions allow to work on your entire repertoire of moves
- Can be used to practice strikes, punches, kicks, tosses, knees, elbows and more
- Includes hooks so you can hang it for more of a boxing workout
- It comes unfilled, you'll have to supply your own (cotton or something similar)
- Might take up a decent amount of space when storing
- It is not recommended to increase the weight of the dummy with heavier filler
The Celebrita MMA Punching Bag/Grappling Dummy is a multi-functional training tool, designed to sharpen your fighting skills regardless of the sport and skill.
Made of durable artificial leather, the dummy is built like human so you can practice your entire repertoire of moves, including takedowns, submissions, strikes, punches, kicks, tosses, knees, elbows and more. Great for grappling and MMA training, you can also use hooks to hang it and practice your punches for boxing workout. When it comes to training and punching dummies, this model from Celebrita MMA is one of the more life-like, realistic ones.
Note: The dummy comes unfilled, so you’ll need to supply your own. It’s recommended to use raw cotton or something similarly soft.
Browse a wider selection of Celebrita MMA Training Equipment for more options.
Find more Celebrita MMA Punching Bag & Grappling Dummy information and reviews here.
-
5. AugustaPro Wing Chun DummyPrice: $399.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Two striking pads are included so you can practice your punches and kicks
- Adjustable wooden arms can be moved into different positions for multiple looks
- Life-like size at 65 inches tall promotes a more realistic training session
- Some users said the base wasn't very sturdy and they needed to add weight to it (bags of sand, etc.)
- This isn't a dummy you can use for grappling
- On the pricey side
OK, so might not exactly be a traditional grappling or punching dummy, but the AugustaPro Wing Chun Dummy is a very popular fighting training aid if you practice this traditional Chinese style.
You can certainly practice punches on this, as it comes with two striking pads you can wrap around the body. The body, which is 65 inches high and 6.5 inches in diameter, is made of iron and it features adjustable wooden arms. The arms extend 12.6 inches from the body. The base is 16 inches by 16 inches and has a dozen suction cups on the bottom for extra stability.
Browse a wider selection of AugustaPro Wing Chun Training Equipment for more options.
Find more AugustaPro Wing Chun Dummy information and reviews here.
-
6. Ring to Cage Punching DummyPrice: $149.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Realistic training device for MMA, boxing, kickboxing and more
- Remove the hanging hooks and use it for ground training
- Durably made with heavy duty polyester coated vinyl (22 ounces)
- Comes unfilled so you'll have to provide your own
- Some users said only certain kinds of filling works
- Some might have some difficulty finding a sturdy place to hang it
Many feel the most effective punching dummies are the ones that resemble an actual human being, and the RIng to Cage Training Bag does just that.
The dummy stands 5-feet-8 and is made of durable polyester coated vinyl, weighing 22 ounces. It comes unfilled, but when you fill it, it will weigh up to 70-75 pounds.
Ideal for boxers, MMA fighters (all types), kickboxers, wrestlers and more, the dummy is designed to give you full 360 degree maneuverability and allows to practice strikes, punches, kicks, throws, knees, elbows and more. For the MMA fighters and wrestlers, remove the hooks and you can work on your ground grappling.
You can use pull up bars or any other sturdy piping to hang the dummy.
Find more Ring to Cage Punching Dummy information and reviews here.
-
7. Title MMA Grappling DummyPrice: $299.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Human design allows for full maneuverability around the body
- Allows for "real opponent action"
- It comes with a removable hanging chain attachment
- On the pricey side
- Some users thought there was a little too much "dead weight"
- It's rather large so storing could be an issue for some
The Title Boxing MMA Grappling Dummy is the perfect training aid for any fighting niche, including boxing, mixed martial arts, wrestling, kickboxing, and more.
The human-like design allows for a full full maneuverability around the body and “real opponent action.” Practice your takedowns, submissions, punches, kicks, throws, elbows, knees, and more. For boxing training, use the included chain to hang the dummy. For grappling, remove the chain and use it for ground training.
It has a super strength triple-ply synthetic leather cover that is built to take a beating and last. The dummy is available in two sizes — 70 pounds/64 inches and 100 pounds/68 inches.
Take a look at more Title Boxing Training Equipment and Accessories for other options.
Find more Title MMA Grappling Dummy information and reviews here.
What is the Difference Between a Grappling Dummy & a Punching Dummy?
Punching dummies are ideal for boxers, kickboxer, and those into MMA. The benefits of a punching dummy are improved form, increased strength, cardio, and improved balance, to name a few. If you want to see a prime example of a punching dummy, take a look at the Century BOB Body Opponent Bag.
Grappling dummies are pretty life-like as they are designed to resemble humans. While not the same as real-life partner, if you're by yourself, you can use the grappling dummy to practice takedowns, submission holds, knees, elbows, kicks, punches, and more. Grappling dummies will help MMA fighters and wrestlers most. The Combat Sports MMA Grappling Dummy is one of the more popular models available right now.
Also See:
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.