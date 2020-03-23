Former Raiders Starter Lands Deal With Saints: Report

Towards the middle of the 2019 season for the Las Vegas Raiders, they had to make some serious adjustments on the defense. One of the more notable moves they made was signing safety D.J. Swearinger. He was brought in to replace Karl Jospeh after his injury and was thrust into the starting lineup almost immediately. However, he didn’t last long and was cut after four games.

He made his way to the New Orleans Saints for a brief time and now he’s going back to them on a one-year deal, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The #Saints added more than Malcolm Jenkins in the secondary, signing DJ Swearinger to a 1-year, $1.1M deal. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 22, 2020

Swearinger is not a bad player, he just landed with the Raiders at a really bad time. The team was in the middle of a three-game losing streak and the defense looked terrible. A major overhaul was needed at he was a casualty. The Saints clearly liked what they saw from him and that’s why they brought him back.

Notable Raiders Free Agents Still Available

Since free agency started, the Raiders have signed a lot of new players, but haven’t committed to many of their free agents. They locked up Richie Incognito, Denzelle Good and Nevin Lawson before they could hit the market, so those were obviously the players they didn’t want to lose. Las Vegas also tendered Nathan Peterman, Keelan Doss and Nicholas Morrow, amongst others.

It’s starting to appear that the team doesn’t have a lot of interest in bringing back several notable players. Vontaze Burfict, Benson Mayowa, Dion Jordan, Dwayne Harris, Mike Glennon and Will Compton are all still available. It’s not surprising that the team doesn’t appear to have an interest in bringing back Burfict or Glennon, but many of the other guys have been solid at times.

Follow the Heavy Las Vegas Raiders page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Will Raiders Bring Any Back?

Benson Mayowa is perhaps the most confusing player on the entire roster. He spent much of the season leading the team in sacks but didn’t get much playing time as the year progressed. After a few impressive games rushing the passer, it seemed like a given he would get an extension, but that doesn’t appear to be the case. The Raiders have added a couple players on the defensive line, so Mayowa’s days with the silver and black could be numbered.

With the additions of solid linebackers in free agency, Burfict has almost no chance of re-signing with the team. The same goes for Glennon. Peterman getting tendered and Marcus Mariota getting signed pretty much means the Raiders have moved on.

Compton is interesting because he played well at the end of the year. He wouldn’t be in the mix to start but could be solid for depth. His odds of getting a shot in training camp with the Raiders could increase if he remains unsigned until training camp. Dion Jordan is also very interesting. The former number three overall pick showed flashes of pass-rushing ability in his brief time with the team. Perhaps an offseason to learn the defense could make him an impactful player for the silver and black. He should get another shot at making the roster.

READ NEXT: Former Raiders Team Captain Signs Deal With NFC Team: Report

