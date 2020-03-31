Raiders’ Hunter Renfrow Has Strong Comments About Derek Carr

Despite a very productive college career, Hunter Renfrow wasn’t the most exciting draft prospect in the 2019 NFL Draft. He certainly doesn’t look the part of an NFL wide receiver and he doesn’t stand out as an elite athlete. However, he just knows how to get first downs. The Raiders used a fifth-round pick on Renfrow last year and it didn’t take him long to look like a steal.

He became a reliable target for Derek Carr to throw to on third downs and even showed off some big-play ability. He was the team’s second-most productive wide receiver in 2019. Renfrow should become an important member of this team for years to come.

There’s been a lot of uncertainty surrounding the Raiders’ quarterback, but Renfrow made it clear that he’s a big fan of Carr as a person and a player.

“I remember whenever Derek signed his contract … I watched a video of him saying, ‘alright, just because I have all this money now … I’m gonna tithe … it’s really just an opportunity for me to help more people,’ so I’ve been a big fan of his since then,” Renfrow said on the Silver & Black Today radio show. “When I got drafted to the Raiders, I was like ‘I get to play with Derek Carr.’ I mean, I know he’s a great player, but the type of person he is is special.”

Renfrow and Carr clearly grew a connection as the season progressed. As soon as the wide receiver missed time with an injury, the offense slowed down significantly. Once he got back, they got more into a groove.

Renfrow Wants to Be More Durable

The best ability is availability and Renfrow understands that. He missed three games last season due to a rib injury he suffered against the New York Jets. He doesn’t want to put in a similar situation in 2020, so he’s using this offseason to work on some things.

“I think one thing that I need to do better is [to] be more durable,” Renfrow said. “I’ve been fairly durable in my career at Clemson, but you can’t help win games if you’re not on the field and unfortunately last year, I got hurt a few games and so maybe if I use a little better technique [when] I’m catching the ball, then I wouldn’t have exposed my ribs or maybe if I had a little more meat on my bones, I wouldn’t have exposed them.”

Obviously, almost every player deals with injuries in their career and there’s not really any way to stop that. Renfrow is a very tough player and doesn’t have a concerning injury history. If he could figure out ways to make his body more durable, he should be less susceptible to getting injured. The Raiders need his third-down ability.

The Slot Machine

The Raiders are heading to Las Vegas this season and the gambling puns are bound to start coming in hot. Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network thought of a pretty clever nickname for Renfrow.

Can we all agree on new nickname for Las Vegas Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow- Slot Machine. (I'll be here all week…seriously, it's a quarantine) — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) March 30, 2020

“Slot Machine” certainly works. “Third and Renfrow” will probably be the one that sticks because he’s already been called that, but Jeremiah’s nickname for the wide receiver isn’t bad.

