Raiders Player Cryptically Hints at More Big Moves to Come

The Las Vegas Raiders have been making some big moves in free agency. While they’ve addressed a number of big needs, there are still some moves that need to be made. According to running back Jalen Richard, there are even more big things on the horizon.

We got some shxt up our sleeve … y’all better stop sleeping on us 👀 @Raiders ! — Jalen Richard (@RocketRich30) March 18, 2020

If that wasn’t interesting enough, Richard posted another message after the Raiders struck a deal with cornerback Eli Apple.

There’s more tho 👀 — Jalen Richard (@RocketRich30) March 18, 2020

Now, it remains to be seen how much Richard actually knows, but it’s possible he’s got some insider information. The Raiders have already had a strong free agency, so any other big moves would just be the icing on the cake.

What Moves Could the Raiders Still Make?

The Raiders’ biggest splash move was signing linebacker Cory Littleton. He was widely regarded as the best linebacker in free agency and the team gave him a pretty big contract. Las Vegas tried to pursue big-name free agents Byron Jones and Chris Harris Jr. but struck out. Nick Kwiatkoski, Marcus Mariota, Jason Witten, Maliek Collins and Jeff Heath were all solid additions, but none of them are particularly big names.

At this point in free agency, there aren’t many top free agents left. One name to keep an eye on is wide receiver Robby Anderson. The Raiders reportedly were interested in him before free agency started and he’s considered one of the better options at wide receiver on the market. However, it appears his market isn’t as big as he thought. The reported $13 to $15 million a year that he wanted was always going to be too much for a wide receiver who has never accumulated over 1,000 yards in a season. It wouldn’t be surprising if the Raiders were willing to give him something around $10 million a year. It’ll be up to him to decide if he wants to wait until a big offer comes around, despite how unlikely that might be.

If the Raiders skip on Anderson but still would like to add depth at wide receiver before the draft, they could go after Breshad Perriman. He was never one of the main guys in Tampa Bay, but he’d be a solid third or fourth option for the team. Unfortunately, Las Vegas needs a number one wideout and they’re not going to find it in free agency.

Raiders Need Another RB

Outside of Josh Jacobs and Jalen Richard, there aren’t any other running backs on the team who have a strong chance of making the regular-season roster. Jacobs is obviously the Raiders’ running back of the future, so they don’t need to spend big on an elite talent. However, they would be wise to add depth in case Jacobs gets hampered by injuries again in 2020.

Veteran Carlos Hyde is still sitting in free agency and is coming off a strong season in which he rushed for over 1,000 rushing yards. He might still be looking for a spot where he can be the bell cow, but if he’s willing to be the number two guy, he could be a good fit for the Raiders. DeAndre Washington has also yet to find a home. He played well in relief of Jacobs last season and probably wouldn’t mind coming back. If not, expect the Raiders to address the position in the draft.

