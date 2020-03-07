Josh Jacobs Seemingly Endorses Idea of Raiders Making QB Change

Despite all the rumors surrounding the Las Vegas Raiders‘ quarterback situation, most of Derek Carr’s teammates have supported him. However, he may have a problem with star running back Josh Jacobs. There has been a litany of rumors about Tom Brady potentially coming to Las Vegas.

UFC president Dana White recently brought Jacobs onto an Instagram live stream and asked the running back what he thought about the rumors of Brady coming to the Raiders and he had a very interesting reaction.

Josh Jacobs on Tom Brady via Dana White's Instagram Story was pretty interesting. I don't think he said anything that was out of line. #Raiders pic.twitter.com/3pjk8jVafW — Sanjit T. (@Sanjit__T) March 7, 2020

Jacobs didn’t really hide the fact that he’d like to play with Brady. It’s certainly interesting considering it’s far from a lock that the future Hall of Famer plays for the Raiders. Jacobs should probably be a little more picky about what he says in public because his comments could cause trouble with his current quarterback.

Jacobs Praised Brady Earlier in the Offseason

This isn’t the first time that Jacobs has been asked the Brady question. Back in February, he was asked about it and his answer was a little more politically correct.

“I think that Derek [Carr] is an amazing quarterback,” Jacobs said to ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez. “I think that he’s actually one of the smartest guys I’ve ever met. I mean, whatever they decide to do, we’ll be in good hands. You can’t ever really compare another quarterback to Tom Brady. But, I think that whatever they decide to do we’ll be in good hands.”

It does sound like Jacobs has an interest in playing with Brady, but he’d be just fine with Carr handing him the ball in 2020. Obviously, a young guy like Jacobs hears about the idea of playing with arguably the greatest quarterback ever and that’s probably exciting. That said, it’s not a good look when your team already has a quarterback.

Derek Carr Probably Won’t Be a Fan of This

All the Tom Brady chatter could very well cause some locker room friction this season. If rumors continue to heat up, but the team stick with Derek Carr, there could be some drama. Carr doesn’t come off as vindictive, but nobody likes the idea of teammates suggesting they’d be okay if the team brought in a different quarterback.

Carr has been the leader of the team for several years now and while he has struggled at times, he’s without a doubt been the best quarterback the team has had since Rich Gannon. If the team decides to stick him in 2020, he’s probably going to have a chip on his shoulder. Perhaps that could help unlock his full potential and get him to the next level. Carr appears to be taking the rumors this offseason better than he did last. However, the constant rumblings about a potential move have to be frustrating. It’ll be up to him to have a big season this year and that would definitely do a lot to quiet the naysayers.

