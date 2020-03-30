Raiders Have Video Call With Top Quarterback Prospect: Report

As of now, the NFL plans to move forward with the draft in April, but due to the COVID-19 outbreak, adjustments need to be made. Among the biggest adjustments are that teams can’t have face-to-face meetings with prospects. This has led to teams utilizing video chat in order to hold meetings with players.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Las Vegas Raiders are going to use this method to chat with Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert.

With no pre-draft visits due to Coronavirus, teams have turned to FaceTime meetings with prospects instead. For instance, #Oregon QB Justin Herbert has a video call with the #Raiders today, and he’s spoken with the #Chargers, too. Everyone is adjusting to new realities. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 30, 2020

There’s been some talk about the Raiders’ potential interest in Jordan Love and Jalen Hurts, but nothing linking them to Herbert. While it’s certainly interesting that the team is chatting with him, it’s not necessarily surprising. Jon Gruden obviously loves to chat with every quarterback he can get his hands on. Just because the Raiders are holding a call with Herbert, doesn’t mean they’re about to draft him.

Justin Herbert Unlikely to Fall out of Top 10

If Las Vegas decides they like Herbert and want to draft him, they’ll probably need to trade up for him. As Rapoport pointed out, the Los Angeles Chargers have already spoken with him and they pick long before the Raiders do. The Chargers also have a much bigger need at quarterback than their rivals do. Both CBS Sports and Bleacher Report have Los Angeles taking Herbert with the sixth overall pick.

They went after Tom Brady and missed out, so Tyrod Taylor is slated to be the starting quarterback for them in 2020. Taylor is not a bad player by any stretch of the imagination, but he’s not getting you past the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chargers will need to upgrade at quarterback at some point. If Los Angeles passes on Herbert, then the Raiders could have a shot at drafting him at number 12. However, that seems unlikely.

Raiders Appear More Interested in Jalen Hurts

If the Raiders draft a quarterback in the first round, it seems like the most likely pick would be Jordan Love. There have been reports that the team likes him and his Patrick Mahomes comparison could have Gruden salivating. That said, Mike Mayock had some harsh criticism for Love and the team is reportedly interested in a quarterback they could get for much cheaper.

It’s not a well-kept secret that the Raiders like Jalen Hurts. The quarterback said that he had a “connection” with Mayock and Gruden. Plus, his football IQ will definitely impress the coach. The team has much bigger needs than quarterback that need to be addressed in the first round. Derek Carr is a top-20 quarterback in the NFL and they just gave him a really solid backup in Marcus Mariota. It would be much smarter for the Raiders to take a wide receiver and a cornerback in the first round.

Hurts will be taken in the second-round a the earliest and the fourth round at the latest. If the Raiders are patient and he falls to them in the third round, it’s hard to imagine they pass on him. It wouldn’t be a huge investment and it doesn’t hurt their chances of making the playoffs in 2020.

