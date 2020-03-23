Karl Joseph Posts Heartfelt Tribute to Raiders After Browns Signing

The Las Vegas Raiders made the tough call to let Karl Joseph test free agency and he ended up leaving the team for the Cleveland Browns. The former first-round pick was never a great fit for Paul Guenther’s defense, but he was always a good sport and looked really good at times in 2019. Though he wasn’t able to stick with the team that drafted him, Joseph posted a heartfelt message to the Raiders after the news broke.

Joseph wanted to stick with the team, but it’s clear the Raiders had different plans. They declined his fifth-year option before the 2019 season and the writing was one the wall once they signed Jeff Heath. Now he’s heading on to a fresh start in Cleveland and perhaps he can regain the form that made him a first-round pick. He was already one of the better defenders on a lackluster Raiders defense. Now that he’s going to a defense with more talent, he could really be an impact player.

No More Pre-Gruden First-Rounders Are With Team Anymore

With Joseph heading to the Browns, there are no more first-round picks on the team from before Jon Gruden’s return. Gareon Conley and Joseph were the only ones left on the roster heading into 2019. Conley was traded to the Houston Texans during the season. It’s clear that many of the players the Raiders drafted before Gruden came in didn’t fit.

Luckily, it appears things have stabilized for the Raiders since they brought in Mike Mayock as the general manager. They nailed the 2019 draft and many of the players the team picked could be with the franchise for a long time. Now with a year under his belt, Mayock could be poised for an even better haul in 2020.

Will Raiders Draft Safety?

As mentioned previously, the Raiders signed former Dallas Cowboys starting safety Jeff Heath. It seems likely that he’s set to fill Joseph’s spot. Johnathan Abram will be the other starting safety if he doesn’t get injured as the team is very high on him. However, it’s still possible they address the position in the draft.

Heath is a solid starter, but he’s not a world-beater. Plus, Erik Harris has limited upside. It wouldn’t be surprising if the Raiders drafted a safety with a lot of upside in the third round of the draft. He will get some time to develop and Mayock has proven he has an eye for late-round talent.

