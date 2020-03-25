Raiders Re-Sign Veteran Linebacker

The Las Vegas Raiders spent a lot of money revamping their linebacker corps this offseason, but they’re keeping a couple of people in-house. Marquel Lee is still under contract, Nicholas Morrow was hit with a second-round tender and now the team announced that they’re bringing back Kyle Wilber.

Wilber will be joining Rod Smith as the only other 2019 player the team has decided to re-sign since free agency started. The terms of his contract are currently unknown, but it isn’t likely a very long deal. Wilber will be heading into his third season with the silver and black.

Wilber Is a Special Teams Standout

Wilber spent the first six seasons of his career with the Dallas Cowboys. He started some games on the defense for the team but made his mark on special teams. He became one of the Cowboys’ most productive special teams defenders.

When special teams coach Rich Bisaccia left Dallas to join Jon Gruden when he returned to the Raiders, Wilber followed. Since he joined the team, he’s continued to be a special teams contributor. Though Wilber mainly plays special teams, he has starter experience. He also helps bring some strong depth to the linebacker corps. Now that former Cowboys defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli is on the staff, it was an easy call to bring Wilber back.

Follow the Heavy Las Vegas Raiders page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Raiders Receive Major Upgrade at Linebacker

Analyzing the Raiders' free agent signings and who they might sign next | NBC Sports Bay AreaOn the newest Raiders Talk Podcast, Scott Bair and Josh Schrock breakdown the start of free agency for the Raiders, including detailing their favorite and most questionable signings so far. Then, they talk about Marcus Mariota joining the Raiders and how this will impact the QB position. Plus, are more signings on the way? (2:30) Favorite defensive free agent signing (6:45) How will the defense perform next year? (11:40) Which free agent signing do you question? (17:12) Marcus Mariota signs with the Raiders (21:10) Will Marcus Mariota push Carr? (27:39) Jason Witten signs with Raiders (29:40) Who else could the Raiders sign? #nfl #raiders #lasvegasraiders #raidernation #derekcarr #mariota SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST Apple:https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-raiders-insider-podcast/id1154981636?mt=2 Art 19: https://art19.com/shows/raiders-insider-podcast Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/3jr9TNL5ytce0VL6EHRMN2 Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/nbc-sports-bay-area-california/the-raiders-insider-podcast GET MORE RAIDERS COVERAGE https://www.nbcsports.com/bayarea/raiders Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/c/NBCSportsBayAreaCalifornia?sub_confirmation=1 MyTeams App: https://smart.link/5bb77c1a83bd0?site_id=YT_RSN_Bay/Cali&creative_id=RSNBayCA1235&cp_4=www.nbcsports.com&cp_1=washington&cp_2=myteams-nbc-sports&cp_3=RSNBayCA1235 CONNECT Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nbcsauthentic/ Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NBCSAuthentic/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/NBCSRaiders The official YouTube page of NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports California. Home of the Warriors, Kings, Giants, A's, 49ers, Raiders, Sharks and Earthquakes. We connect fans with the teams they love. 2020-03-21T00:44:03.000Z

After years of struggles at the linebacker position, the Raiders finally decided to address the position in a big way. The team only made two additions with Cory Littleton and Nick Kwiatkowski, but those two should make a massive difference for the team. The Raiders have struggled greatly in pass defense from their linebackers over the years. Both Littleton and Kwiatkowski excel in coverage, so they were the perfect pickups for the team. It doesn’t appear that the Raiders have a strong option for a third linebacker, but as Ted Nguyen of The Athletic pointed out, that shouldn’t be a problem for the team:

Though the Raiders are a base 4-3, defenses are almost always in nickel in this pass-happy era, meaning that for most of the game, they’ll be in a 4-2. And with Kwiatkoski and Littleton on the field, they have two players who fit the mold of the modern linebacker. Additionally, both players are young and still have room to grow. Even if they play at the same level as last season, the Raiders linebacker play will be much improved. And if they take the next step, the Raiders might have one of the best pairs of linebackers in the league.

The linebacker group will look very different in 2020. Tahir Whitehead is off to the Carolina Panthers and it seems really unlikely there’s any chance Vontaze Burfict returns. This is a good thing for the Raiders as neither guy provided much positive impact for the team. Littleton and Kwiatkowski is easily the best linebacker duo the Raiders have had in years and it could be one of the best in the NFL.

READ NEXT: Chris Harris Jr. Has Revealing Explanation on Why He Didn’t Join Raiders

