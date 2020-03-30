Draft Expert Changes Tune, Has Raiders Drafting QB in First Round

Just because Tom Brady to the Las Vegas Raiders rumors are dead forever, doesn’t mean that there won’t be more quarterback rumors this offseason. With the NFL Draft closing in, the Raiders are bound to be connected to a number of top prospects at the position. Conventional wisdom would point to the team using its first-round picks on a wide receiver and a defensive back, but not everybody thinks that’s going to happen.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. had the Raiders going cornerback and then wide receiver in his latest mock draft, but he just recently changed his tone.

“We wouldn’t have done it, Todd or I, if we didn’t feel strongly about one over the other,” Kiper said, per The Big Lead. “It’s going to be interesting because when you look at Justin Herbert, Miami and the Chargers make sense at five, six. With Love, I have him at 23 to New England. If I had to redo it today, I would have him at 12 to the Raiders. I think that would be a really good pick for the Raiders.”

This isn’t the first time the Raiders have been predicted to go after Love. He’s certainly an exciting prospect, but there are some big red flags. The team will definitely do their homework before they invest a first-round pick into a quarterback.

Raiders Have Connected With Love: Report

The Raiders are the team that has probably mentioned the most when talking about Jordan Love. The quarterback has made it clear that he wants to play for the team and according to Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller, he’s connected with the team.

The most intriguing QB in the 2020 class, Utah State's Jordan Love, has been busy. He's connected with the Dolphins, Packers, Colts, Chargers, Colts, Raiders and Saints in advance of the draft later next month. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) March 30, 2020

However, it remains to be seen exactly how much the Raiders like him in the first round. General manager Mike Mayock was quick to criticize Love at the Combine and recent reports have indicated that the team may just favor taking Jalen Hurts later in the draft. It’s hard to know what the Raiders are going to do because they’ve gotten a lot more secretive compared to last year. If the team took Love with the 12th pick, it wouldn’t come out of left field, but it would be a little surprising.

Derek Carr Will Almost Certainly Start in 2020

One thing that many draft analysts aren’t mentioning is that the Raiders clearly like Derek Carr. They may not be in love with him and could have doubts about his long term potential with the team, but they definitely don’t hate him. Considering what happened in free agency, there’s almost no way Carr isn’t the starting quarterback for Las Vegas when the regular season starts.

The Raiders were in the playoff race until the last week of the season in 2019 and starting over with a rookie quarterback could kill their chances of getting to the postseason. The team has already added more talent and if they give Carr a good wide receiver in the draft, there’s no reason to believe the Raiders can’t at least get to 9 wins in 2020. Throw a rookie into the starting role and it could be disastrous.

