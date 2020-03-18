Raiders Linebacker Says Doctor Is ‘Sure’ He Has Coronavirus

The NFL may be chugging along with free agency right now, but most around the world are focused on how to top the spread or COVID-19. Unlike the NBA or MLS, the NFL won’t likely have to suspend any games because they are far removed from having to play any. Though, as the world learns more about coronavirus, things could change.

Not many athletes have tested positive for the disease just yet, but there have been some very notable ones who have. Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quentin Poling could be among the first NFLers to test positive for coronavirus. He said on Twitter that he was on a recent trip to Spain, he’s feeling many of the symptoms that have been associated with COVID-19.

Goes to Spain. Comes home. Has fluid in lungs, SOB, sore throat, and dry cough. But because I’m “too healthy” to be hospitalized they refuse to administer me a COVID-19 test and tell me I’m good to go home and fly back to Florida in a couple days! I love it #OhioHealthDepartment — Quentin Poling (@callmeQQQQQ) March 17, 2020

While his doctor is “sure” his wife, daughter and he has coronavirus, they are refusing to test them because they aren’t “high risk.”

My doctor told me that he is sure me, my wife, and our two year-old daughter have COVID-19, but that’s the Ohio Health Department wasn’t administering tests because we aren’t high risk. I guess they just don’t want the real number of infected people in the state to be known. — Quentin Poling (@callmeQQQQQ) March 17, 2020

Poling was clearly displeased as he called out the Ohio Health Department for not testing him.

OR they don’t have nearly as many tests as they pretend they do. Or both. — Quentin Poling (@callmeQQQQQ) March 17, 2020

Poling Could Be NFL’s First Case of COVID-19

If Poling were to test positive, he could the NFL’s first case of coronavirus. Fortunately, there haven’t been any offseason activities, so it’s unlikely he’s come into contact with other players.

Poling has bounced around the NFL since being drafted as a seventh-round pick by the Miami Dolphins in 2018. He came to the Raiders in 2019 and played in one game before getting waived. He spent the rest of last season on the Atlanta Falcons’ practice squad and after the season ended, he made his way back to the Raiders. Poling will have a chance to battle for a roster spot in training camp.

Las Vegas Draft Canceled

The NFL Draft in April is still planning to take place without delay, but there will be changes in how the league goes about it. Instead of having a large event in Las Vegas, everything will be done from a broadcast booth. The Raiders had big plans to show off its new city, but they’ll have to wait to do that now. Team owner Mark Davis released a statement on the matter:

After careful consideration, the Las Vegas Raiders, the NFL, the NFLPA and the LVCVA have decided to cancel the 2020 Las Vegas NFL Draft celebration. Health and safety has always been our top priority, so despite it being a major disappointment, this was the right decision. I would like to thank Governor Sisolak and the LVCVA for all of the passion they put into creating an event that would have been second to none. Although Las Vegas lost this chance to shine, there will be many more opportunities to show the world just what Las Vegas is made of. Whether it be the Draft, the Pro Bowl or the Super Bowl, the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World is ready!

The draft in Las Vegas was supposed to have hundreds of thousands of attendees. Considering the circumstances, the NFL didn’t have much of a choice but to cancel the event.

