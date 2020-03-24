Raiders Player Says He’s ‘Scared’ of Richie Incognito

Richie Incognito proved in 2019 that he can still play at a high level and he can do it without getting in too much trouble. The Las Vegas Raiders awarded him with a contract extension early in the offseason, so they are committed to him for the next couple of years. Prior to 2019, Incognito didn’t have the best reputation. He’s been involved in a number of controversies that could’ve easily derailed his career if he wasn’t so talented.

Though he’s definitely taken more of a role as a leader and is less of a “bad boy” these days, apparently he still strikes fear into some of his younger teammates. Second-year defensive back Keisean Nixon made that fact clear recently.

I’m Still Scared Of You — K9 (@keiseannixon) March 20, 2020

Nixon is more than likely being sarcastic, but it’s kind of hard not to be a little scared of Incognito. He’s one of the most fierce offensive linemen in the NFL and he doesn’t usually play nice. Even at age 36, Incognito still has the edge that has made him a Pro Bowler.

Raiders Offensive Line to Improve in 2020?

Compared to 2018, the 2019 version of the Raiders’ offensive line was a vast improvement. However, they didn’t reach their full potential. Yes, they were sixth-best in the NFL in sacks allowed last season, but they have the potential to land in the top-two. The only player to play every game was left tackle Kolton Miller. Richie Incognito missed four games, Gabe Jackson missed five, Rodney Hudson missed one and Trent Brown missed five.

Injuries are definitely a concern with this unit, but if they can stay healthy in 2020, this group could rival the elite group the Raiders had in 2016. Obviously, no team stays healthy throughout the entire season, but it’s hard to imagine the Raiders will get hit as hard two years in a row.

Derek Carr Still the Raiders’ QB

Despite another offseason full of rumors, the Raiders appear to be sticking with Derek Carr at quarterback. From Tom Brady to Philip Rivers, Las Vegas was linked to a number of big-name free agents. While some Raiders were excited about the idea of playing with Brady, they’ll be suiting up with Carr for the foreseeable future.

The veteran quarterback should once again have a strong offensive line blocking for him. Carr has proven to be at his best when he’s got a clean pocket. He should be very happy that the team has invested heavily in protecting him. Now, it’s up to Carr to utilize the tools he’s been given and lead the team to the playoffs. The Raiders are also likely to give him wide receiver help in the draft. He should head into 2020 with the best supporting cast he’s had since 2016. If Carr can’t get the team over the hump, then he’s likely gone. With Marcus Mariota waiting in the wings, the quarterback will face his biggest competition yet. This will be a make or break season for Carr.

