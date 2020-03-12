Former Player Fuels Tom Brady to Raiders Talk With Cryptic Post

With NFL free agency set to start on March 18th, the world will be watching Tom Brady’s every move. The future Hall of Famer has spent his entire career with the New England Patriots, but it’s becoming a real possibility that he suits up for another team in 2020. One team that has been linked to the quarterback is the Las Vegas Raiders.

Jon Gruden’s squad has reported interest in Brady and could offer him quite a hefty sum of money. At this point, it’s anybody’s guess where he ends up playing, but NFL Hall of Famer Ed Reed posted a rather interesting tweet.

#RaiderNation Brady 🤔🤫 I’m just saying — Ed Reed (@TwentyER) March 12, 2020

Reed spent most of his career with the Baltimore Ravens and has no connection with the Raiders organization. He did cause quite a stir when he called Derek Carr “garbage” during the season but eventually apologized. Whether or not Reed has any inside info remains to be seen. However, it is very suspicious that he would tweet this message at Raider fans.

Brady Reportedly Has Demands

Even though he’s going to be 43 when the season starts and he’s coming off his worst season, there should be plenty of demand for Brady’s services. Teams that don’t necessarily have a need at quarterback may even make a run at him thanks to championship pedigree. However, Brady isn’t just going to go to the team that pays him the most money. He’s probably going to want a number of assurances before he agrees to leave his longtime home in New England.

“Some of the things Brady wants: Control over roster [and] he wants to be part of making decisions on the play calling,” Dianna Russini said this week on ESPN’s Get Up.

Not all NFL teams are jumping at the chance to land Tom Brady – Dianna Russini | Get Up

Considering Brady has had very little control while playing under Bill Belichick, it makes sense why he would want a little more if he goes to a new team. This would be a major career move for Brady. Wherever he ends up playing is likely where he’ll retire. He could do a lot to add to or hurt is legacy depending on how these last couple of years go. He won’t make this decision lightly.

Jon Gruden Doesn’t Seem Like the Type to Give up Control

If Brady wants a big say on roster moves and play calling, it seems unlikely the Raiders will be where he ends up. Jon Gruden is notoriously specific with his playbook and playcalling. He’s not going to change for an aging quarterback on the downside of his career. Also, Gruden doesn’t run an offense that is similar to the one the Patriots use. It’ll be a learning curve for Brady and that might not be appealing to him.

Plus, rumor is that Brady wants to play with Antonio Brown. Is he going to come in and tell Mike Mayock that he has to sign Brown after what happened last year? It’s doubtful that the Raiders general manager would be okay with that. From a business perspective, a Brady to the Raiders move makes sense. But from a football perspective, it’s hard to see how the two sides fit.

