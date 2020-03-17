NFL Insider Suggests Raiders Aren’t out of Tom Brady Sweepstakes

With the massive news that Tom Brady will no longer be playing for the New England Patriots, the world now wonders where he might end up. There appears to be a lot of smoke surrounding the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Chargers, but nobody really knows what Brady is going to do quite yet. The Las Vegas Raiders have been linked to the quarterback all offseason, but rumors have gone cold as of late.

However, some believe that they shouldn’t be ignored quite yet. According to ESPN’s Ed Werder, teams believe the Raiders might still make a push.

While most expect Tom Brady to choose between the #Buccaneers and #Chargers, those teams still suspect the #Raiders could eventually be involved. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) March 17, 2020

As of now, it seems like Las Vegas has little to no chance of signing Brady, but crazier things have happened. The team’s focus appears to be addressing defensive needs and there hasn’t been a lot of chatter of them going after Brady. At this point, it would be a surprise if he signs with the Raiders, but it wouldn’t come completely out of nowhere.

Mariota Signing Shouldn’t Affect Brady Interest

While it wasn’t the flashiest move, the Raiders agreed to terms with free-agent quarterback Marcus Mariota. Once one of the most promising young quarterbacks in the NFL, Mariota should serve as a backup for the team in 2020. It could’ve been believed that by signing Mariota, the Raiders are done making moves at the quarterback position. However, Werder dispelled that notion.

Was specifically told not to let the Marcus Mariota signing fool anyone. https://t.co/1biXkJ7Ecv — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) March 17, 2020

It’s easy to deduce that Mariota would rather come to the Raiders if Derek Carr was the starter as he’d have a better chance at eventually seeing the field. If Brady is signed, he’s the starter and there’s no question about it. The only way Mariota would play is if Brady got injured. That said, it’s unknown what the Raiders told Mariota when they agreed to terms with him, but it sounds unlikely they guaranteed they weren’t going after the future Hall of Famer.

Is Cam Newton in Play for the Raiders?

Even if Brady signs elsewhere, the Raiders will probably still be the subject of some quarterback rumors. With Cam Newton hitting the trade block, there’s a chance the team takes a look at him. Some analysts have suggested that he’d be a good fit for Jon Gruden’s offense and the Carolina Panthers shouldn’t be expecting a huge return for him. His ceiling is the NFL’s MVP and he’s led his team to the Super Bowl before. Quarterbacks of his pedigree don’t often become available.

That said, he’s essentially a shell of his former self. He hasn’t played a full season since 2017 and only played in two games last year. He’ll be 31 when the season starts and his athleticism should only keep diminishing as he gets older. Newton hasn’t thrown for over 24 touchdowns in a season since 2015 and he’s thrown double-digit interceptions every season of his career except for 2019. Newton was a great player at a time, but it’s hard to argue that he’s better than Derek Carr at this point in his career. The Raiders would be better off staying put.

