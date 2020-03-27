Lamar Jackson Reveals New Lawsuit Against Amazon

Lamar Jackson’s star has grown in recent years with the Baltimore Ravens, and as a result, the demand for merchandise and other items has only grown.

Jackson has seen that happen, and has been very aggressive himself in marketing and making sure the right folks use his likeness and image. Now, a court battle is set to brew between Jackson and the Goliath Amazon over just that.

According to TMZ, Jackson will reportedly be suing the retail and entertainment business over claims that vendors on the site are allegedly selling items that make illegal use of his image and likeness without permission. Here’s a look at what the TMZ piece said:

“Jackson — according to a new lawsuit obtained by TMZ Sports — says on Amazon’s marketplace, 3rd party vendors are selling T-shirts and hoodies that he claims the company shouldn’t be allowed to sell. The Baltimore Ravens QB says he’s seen Lamarvelous shirts, Action Jackson tees and Not Bad For A Running Back hoodies — among other items — that all “pirate” his brand and “use his name, likeness, image and persona for commercial gain without permission.”

As for the case itself, a great breakdown of what could be expected to happen comes courtesy of a piece by Michael McCann of Sports Illustrated. McCann lays out what is going on in the case and the possible ramifications, and comes to the conclusion that a potential settlement could be likely.

“Jackson’s case could take time to play out. Like courts across the country, the Miami federal district court has issued restrictions that might slow litigations in hopes of keeping people safe and helping to curb the coronavirus disease pandemic. Also, like most civil litigation, the odds are heavily against Jackson v. Amazon going to trial. The two sides will probably work out a financial settlement. We’ll keep you posted.”

Now, the only thing left to watch is to see what plays out.

Lamar Jackson Shares 2020 Motivation

During the Pro Bowl a few months back, Jackson talked about improving in 2020, and was an open book as it relates to that. As he said in a piece by ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, Jackson is ready, motivated and willing to improve in any way possible, and nothing is off the table.

Here’s what he said:

“Asked what he needs to improve upon as a passer, Jackson said, “Everything. I’m not the best, I’m not the greatest. I’m going into my third year, and I’m trying to get somewhere. I’m trying to get to the Super Bowl. So I gotta work on everything.” At the start of the season, there were questions about whether Jackson could become a legitimate passer in the NFL. He responded by leading the league with 36 touchdown passes and finishing third with a 113.3 passer rating.”

Jackson was elite last season, so to think he isn’t resting on his laurels is great news. Clearly, he’s more motivated than ever to remain elite and continue to live up to some of the nicknames he has been given.

Lamar Jackson Stats

This past season, Jackson has been the epitome of a dual-threat quarterback and one of the leaders in the next generation of quarterbacks that will make waves in the league. After the action concluded last week, Jackson has put up 3,127 passing yards and 36 touchdowns through the air. On the ground, he has rumbled for 1,206 yards and 7 touchdowns. As a whole, the Ravens have managed to find the best of Jackson on the field. Arguably, he’s become the most obvious MVP candidate in the league given these types of things.

Since being drafted out of Louisville, Jackson has begun to rewrite the book in the league in terms of what a quarterback is and can be. The fact that he was a shoo-in as an All-Pro is a testament to how good Jackson has been in 2019.

Now that Jackson’s star is rising, demand for his merchandise is as well, and this case figures to go a long way towards determining which way things will go.

READ NEXT: Ravens Deal With Free Agent Falls Apart