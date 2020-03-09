Ray Allen’s Teammate Reveals Jesus Shuttlesworth Taught him Work Ethic

Ray Allen and Antonio Daniels were teammates in Seattle with the Seattle SuperSonics for two seasons from 2002-2004. During those two seasons, Daniels said he has numerous stories on Ray Allen, but what he learned from Allen was his work ethic.

“I thought I worked hard until I got to Seattle, and I saw Ray Allen get to the game three and a half hours before the game. Before anyone else was even there and I came in early one day, and Ray is in there with a full sweat. I’m talking three and a half hours before the game, and I asked him why did you come in so early. This way I get here early, I get my shots up before anyone else is in here. There are ten ball boys rebound for him and that I can continue to see the ball go through time after time,” Daniels told me.

Allen’s iconic shot against the San Antonio Spurs to force overtime in game six of the 2013 NBA Finals, Daniels revealed that he has seen Allen practice that exact shot hundreds of thousands of times during the two years as teammates in Seattle.

“So, I started doing that for the rest of my career in Seattle and after I left Seattle. Here the thing Ray Allen hit that shot against San Antonio, I have seen do that shot so many times before. So, everyone is talking about his footwork and how did he know where the three-point line was, and he is back peddling,” said Daniels. “The time he put into that exact shot getting the arena three and a half hours or four hours before the game, I’ve seen that shot that he made to get Miami that championship hundreds of thousands of times. He really showed me what work ethic was and what it means.”

Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Raved About Allen’s Pre-Game Routine

Last April, I asked Cuban who had the weirdest pre-game ritual and he replied, “Not weird, but Ray Allen used to have the best. He used to be out here even before I came out here, and was like bam, bam, bam, bam every time and was like you want to shoot for money? I was like I got rich by not being stupid Ray.”

Smart move by Cuban not to bet with the current All-Time leader in three-pointers made to a shooting contest for money because its a bet he would have lost.

Back in and 2016, Allen’s former coach in Miami Erik Spoelstra shared with Manny Navarro of the Miami Herald the first time he saw Allen perform this drill in a Heat uniform.

It was a drill that he had never seen before.

“He would lay on the floor, pop up, backpedal, have the presence of mind to have his feet set and not out of bounds and have a coach throw him the ball,” Spoelstra said. “Afterwards I said, ‘That seemed like a crazy drill. Why would he do something like laying down in the middle of the floor?’

“He said, ‘It’s extreme, but I want to prepare myself for when I’m in the lane and hit the floor, or I’m on the ground and there’s an offensive rebound so I have the fundamentals to be able to backpedal, stay in bounds and be able to knock down shots.”

Ray Allen would be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame on September 7, 2018.

