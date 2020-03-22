Redskins Shopping Stud Cornerback: Report

The secondary in Washington is going to look much different next season. The Redskins released Josh Norman, watching him ink a deal with the Bills. Now it appears that Quinton Dunbar, who started opposite of Norman last year, will find himself playing for a new team next year.

Dunbar previously declared his desire to be traded or released, though the Redskins hoped that with Ron Rivera coming on board, he’d meet with the new coach and eventually walk back those demands. Dunbar had hoped the team would discuss a contract extension with him, as his deal expires after the 2020 season.

The two sides aren’t getting closer to a resolution and Washington is shopping the cornerback, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reports.

Dunbar had a fantastic 2019 season. Richard Sherman was the only cornerback to have a better campaign, per Pro Football Focus. He played 347 snaps last year, allowing just two touchdowns, and he allowed just 17 first downs across his 52 targets, which is the 10th best rate in the league.

The 27-year-old is entering the final year of a three-year, $10.5MM contract. Surely, he would like a raise on that figure, though Washington just gave out a lucrative deal to Kendall Fuller, which may not allow the franchise to divvy much more at the position.

Latest on Jameis Winston, Redskins Connection

There were rumblings that Washington could be in play for Jameis Winston. ESPN’s Booger McFarland insinuated that the QB coming to town was in play. Yet, John Keim of ESPN.com hears that there is “no chance” of the Redskins nabbing Winstons as a veteran QB to push Haskins.

FWIW: there is no chance of the Redskins acquiring Jameis Winston. Spoke to a source earlier this morning. — John Keim (@john_keim) March 19, 2020

When the offseason began, it seemed as if Winston would have plenty of options. However, places such as Chicago and Carolina, in addition to his incumbent Tampa Bay Buccaneers, found new veteran signal-callers rather quickly in free agency. There aren’t many destinations left where the starting job is up for grabs.

Continue to Trust Dwayne Haskins?

Dwayne Haskins doesn’t have the same kind of backing from the Redskins as other QBs in his rookie class, like Daniel Jones in New York and Kyler Murray in Arizona. It’s not a given that Haskins will be given the starting job and even if he wins it, he may not be given a long leash.

Haskins had a rocky rookie season: seven touchdowns with seven interceptions; 56.8 completion percentage; 6.7 Yards/attempt. That, coupled with the new coaching staff in town, doesn’t provide Haskins with security as he enters year two.

“Quarterback is a position you’ve got to have competition in,” new coach Ron Rivera said during the NFL Scouting Combine last month. “Very competitive competition.”

The team is likely to bring in a veteran QB. Case Keenum, who was the opening day starter in Washington, departed for the Browns in free agency, leaving a void behind Haskins.