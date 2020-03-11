NFL’s Rob Gronkowski Close to Signing With WWE: Report

Former tight end for the New England Patriots, Robert Gronkowski, may be coming out of retirement, but he won’t be heading back to the football field. It has been reported that Gronk is close to finalizing a deal with the WWE.

The Editor-in-Chief of Wrestling Sheet, Ryan Satin, reported that, “According to multiple sources, former NFL star, three time Super Bowl champion and current Fox Sports NFL analyst, Rob Gronkowski, is deep in talks with WWE and close to finalizing a deal.”

Satin said that it’s unclear in what capacity Gronk will be used by the WWE, but “he could be making an appearance in the WWE as early as March 20 on Friday Night Smackdown in New Orleans.”

Gronk does have some experience in the WWE ring. On April 2, 2017, the former tight end wrestled during WWE’s WrestleMania 33 with Mojo Rawley, helping Rawley win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

Standing at 6’6″ and weighing over 250 pounds, the 30-year-old former tight end fits the part of a professional wrestler.

Gronk Retired From the NFL in March 2019 at the Age of 29

The beloved tight end, who spent his entire NFL career with the New England Patriots, retired in March of 2019 at the age of 29. During his nine seasons with the Pats, Gronk won three Super Bowl rings (XLIX, LI, LIII).

The tight end was drafted in the second round, 42nd overall, by the New England Patriots during the 2010 NFL Draft. He scored his first career touchdown in September 12, 2010 in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

By the end of his career, he was regarded by many analysts and fans as one of the greatest tight ends to ever play in the NFL.

