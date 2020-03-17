Rockets’ James Harden Jersey Retired in Strip Club After Dropping a $1 Million

Houston Rockets guard James Harden is one of the most lethal scorers in NBA history. The 2018 MVP is having another historic season this season despite the Rockets continuing to lose ground in the Western Conference with a 40-24 record. They are currently tied for 5th with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

James is one of the highest-paid athletes in the world, and one of the things he joins during his free time he enjoys strip clubs. That is nothing new when it comes to professional athletes, but during an episode of the Joe Budden podcast in 2017, one of the co-hosts Mal shared Harden has his jersey retired in a strip club. The reason why his jersey is retired because Harden spent a million dollars in one night.

James has his jersey like hanging from the top. They were doing that because they said James has been going in there spending like [a lot of money], you know what I mean? So they gave him his own jersey hanging from the rafters of the strip club.”

The strip club that Harden’s Jersey is hanging is Dreamshouston.

A dancer identified as Jasmine Taylor thanked Harden for his large contributions on Facebook in November 2012:

Kawhi Leonard was reportedly Seen in the Strip Club in New Balance Gear

James Harden is not the first an NBA player has reportedly spent millions on strip clubs. Back in January, Los Angeles Clippers forward and two-time finals MVP Kawhi Leonard was reportedly seen in a video that went viral in a strip club wear New Balance gear on Twitter.

The Clipper star looked like he was really enjoying himself as he made it rain on one the exotic dancer. Leonard’s visit to the club reportedly took place after a Clippers 122-117 win against the Heat on the road in Miami.

Leonard finished the game against the Heat with a triple-double of 33 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists.

It didn’t take fans and critics to react to the footage of Leonard at the strip club after a report was released stating that the players in the locker room felt Leonard and Paul George were receiving preferential treatment.

Jovan Buha and Sam Amick of The Athletic:

Off the court, sources say there are some teammates who have struggled with the organization’s preferential treatment that is afforded to Leonard and George.

“I think it boils down to Kawhi not talking, and so who is their true leader?” one source with knowledge of the Clippers’ dynamics said. “How do you get around that?”

He isn’t necessarily standoffish, sources say, and there are times when he lives up to that “Fun Guy” reputation that has become part of his one-of-a-kind profile — even more so recently as he’s grown more comfortable around his teammates. He’s certainly more talkative and playful behind the scenes than in front of the media, when he rarely says a word outside of the scrum of reporters who speak to him, on average, for a few minutes at a time. But there can be a tangible distance, sources say.

Multiple players, according to league sources, don’t feel the team practices as hard or as seriously as it should at this point in the season.

Something the Clippers head coach Doc Rivers would deny, According to Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times, Rivers said: “Nothing more than anyone else gets. They all get special treatment. … I would say all 15 of my players get preferential treatment at some point and they’re going to continue to get that.”