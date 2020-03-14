Ex Knick, Kyrie Irving’s Godfather, Would Destroy Today’s NBA Says Legend

Rod Strickland was an NBA legend in the 90s.

A native of of the Bronx, Strickland was the 19th pick in the 1988 NBA Draft by the New York Knicks out of DePaul in Chicago.

The NBA’s assists leader in 1998, Strickland averaged 13.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 7.3 assists during stints with his hometown Knicks, San Antonio Spurs, Portland Trail Blazers, Washington Wizards, Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, Orlando Magic, Toronto Raptors and Houston Rockets.

Strickland was a terror on the basketball court. He went toe-to-toe with the greats like Michael Jordan.

He’s played against Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan, was teammates with Chris Webber, Mitch Richmond and Rasheed Wallace.

He didn’t always get his just due in the NBA and arguably should have been an NBA All-Star during the 1997-98 NBA season when he put up 17.8 points and 10.5 apg. For those keeping score at home: during that season he also became only the 25th player in NBA history to record 10,000 points and 5,000 assists.

After Strickland retired, he got into coaching. He was an assistant at UCF, later became an assistant at both the University of Memphis and University of Kentucky.

His godson is Brooklyn Nets point guard, Kyrie Irving.

A few years ago on the Scoop B Radio Podcast, I asked Strickland how Irving would fare during the 90s era NBA. “He would’ve been a problem,” he told me.

“I mean just look at the game. He can shoot the ball, he finishes with the bucket in, he can take contact, he has a mid-range, he can pass the ball, get him out in an open court, so he would check all the boxes over there. And he’s physical! So that physical stuff that was going on back in the day, let’s just say, I handled it pretty well and he’s got a lot more stuff than me, as far as maneuvering and getting in the paint and getting by people. I think he would’ve been as special as he is now. I think he’s one of those guys, just because of his skill level and physicality.”

Million Dollar Question: How would Rod Strickland fare in today’s NBA game?

“Rod would be even better in this NBA era because of how spread out everyone is,” Strickland’s former teammate Tracy Murray told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.