Floyd Mayweather’s Uncle Roger Mayweather Dies at 58

Famous boxing trainer Roger Mayweather and Floyd “Money” Mayweather Jr.’s uncle has passed away at age 58. It was reported by TMZ that Money’s camp reached out to the media outlet on March 17 of Roger’s passing, however his cause of death has not been confirmed. TMZ was told that Floyd was close to his uncle and he is very affected by the passing.

Roger was a member of Floyd’s training team and was good boxer himself, fight big boxing names like Julio Cesar Chavez. He loss the bout to Chavez by corner retirement at the end of the tenth round. He had a professional boxing record of 59-13, with 35 knockouts.

Mayweather ended his professional boxing career on a three-fight win streak. His last bout took place in 1999, when he defeated Javier Francisco Mendez by majority decision.

Floyd Mayweather Spoke About Roger’s Health in 2015

In 2015, Floyd spoke candidly about Roger’s declining health.

“My uncle Roger Mayweather has lost a lot of memory from the sport of boxing,” Floyd said. “It’s sad that he’s only in his 50’s but it seems like he’s an old man that’s in his 80’s.” Money said that boxing leads to “wear and tear on the body.”

He said that he loved his uncle but “he don’t even know who I am anymore.”

During the interview, Floyd revealed that his uncle didn’t show up to the gym that day to help him train. He said, [He wandered off and got lost.” Money’s team had to go out looking for Roger.

Floyd Mayweather’s Ex Girlfriend Passed Away a Week Ago

It has been a tough month for Floyd as his ex girlfriend, and mother of three of his children, Josie Harris, passed away on Tuesday, March 10.

It was reported by TMZ that Harris was found unresponsive in her car, and was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is being investigated as a death and not as a homicide.

Since her passing, Mayweather has posted multiple pictures of them together, with captions like “My Angel,” “My Heart” and “My Love.”

