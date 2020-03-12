Rudy Gobert Touches Microphones Prior to Coronavirus Test [VIDEO]

Rudy Gobert tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19) putting the NBA season in flux, but the Jazz center created a bit of a stir prior to the test. During his Monday press conference, Gobert jokingly touched all the microphones and phones prior to leaving the room. Here is a look at the viral video of Gobert touching all the mics.

Is this the Rudy Gobert microphone incident in question? pic.twitter.com/5pzIuvGMGd — Eagle-Eyed Social Media User Dan Why-Ner (@DanWeiner) March 12, 2020

Gobert was clearly trying to be light-hearted about the situation and did not know he had the COVID-19 at the time of the press conference. 95.7 the Game’s Matthew Ashlock discussed the incident on Twitter.

“Here’s Rudy Gobert on Monday touching all the microphones in the media room on purpose. Here we are on Wednesday, and Rudy Gobert was just confirmed to have coronavirus, causing the NBA to suspend the season. Unbelievable,” Ashlock noted on Twitter.

Rudy Gobert Was Not at the Arena During the Jazz-Thunder Game’s Scheduled Tip-Off

The NBA continued the games that were already in progress but announced that the season has been suspended indefinitely. It is not clear how Gobert contracted the virus, or when the NBA plans to resume play. ESPN’s Royce Freeman reported that Gobert was not at the arena when the Jazz-Thunder game was scheduled to tip-off.

“The situation as I understand it: Gobert was being tested pregame and the league wanted confirmation he didn’t have the virus before clearing the game to play. That’s why Quin Snyder initially said he was out, then it was changed to questionable. They thought he might play…I’ve been told that Rudy Gobert was never at the arena tonight, but he was in OKC. If he had been cleared of the virus, he was set to play,” Young reported in a series of tweets.

Sportsnet’s Faizal Khamisa discussed how the situation could impact the Raptors who played the Jazz earlier in the week.

“Rudy Gobert touches all the microphones Monday ahead of Jazz/Raptors.Jazz/Raptors play in Utah. Jazz go to OKC where tonights game is postponed and Gobert is confirmed to have COVID19. Raptors fly back to Toronto where they have 2 events tonight. NBA Season is suspended,” Khamisa noted on Twitter.

Gobert Appears to Be in Good Spirits Despite the Test

Despite testing positive for COVID-19, Gobert appears to be in otherwise good health. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that Gobert felt “strong enough to play tonight.”

“Utah Jazz All-Star Rudy Gobert has tested positive for coronavirus, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Sources say Gobert is feeling good, strong and stable — and was feeling strong enough to play tonight,” Charnia tweeted.

The Jazz-Thunder game did not go on as scheduled, and the Jazz is quarantined in Oklahoma City, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The team is expected to communicate with public health organizations before returning to Salt Lake City.

“The Jazz will need to coordinate with Oklahoma and Salt Lake City public health organizations before they can return to Utah, per sources. For now, the team is quarantined in OKC,” Wojnarowski tweeted.

The Jazz released a statement about the procedures and what is known so far about the positive test.