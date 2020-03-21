Saints Win Sweepstakes for WR Emmanuel Sanders: Report

The New Orleans Saints are adding a major weapon on offense. Emmanuel Sanders, who flirted with the Cowboys earlier this week, will catch passes from Drew Brees during the 2020 season, Josina Anderson of ESPN.com reports.

Emmanuel Sanders just told me he intends to go to the #Saints. — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 21, 2020

Anderson adds that Sanders still has to “take a physical but it’s a done deal.”

The contract will be a two-year pact worth $16 million, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Sanders can make up to $19 million with incentives.

Saints Offense Continues to Evolve

New Orleans yields arguably the best wide receiver in the league and now will pair him with Sanders, who has posted a grade of 70.0 or higher in eight of his 10 NFL seasons in the league. In 2019, Sanders dropped just one of the 72 catchable balls thrown his way, per Pro Football Focus

Emmanuel Sanders signed a 2-year, $16m deal with the Saints per @AdamSchefter Sanders: Dropped just 1 of 72 catchable targets in 2019 pic.twitter.com/kKifuuf6zF — PFF (@PFF) March 21, 2020

The former third-round pick was traded to the 49ers last season after spending five-plus seasons with the Broncos. He caught 53 balls for San Fransisco, helping Jimmy Garoppolo & Co. make the playoffs and reach the Super Bowl.

Cowboys Miss Out on Sanders

Earlier in the week, it was reported that Sanders and the Cowboys had a mutual interest. Sanders was born in Bellville, Texas. The wide receiver played his collegiate ball at SMU and trains during the offseason in Dallas.

Sanders would have been a great complement to Cooper and rising star Michael Gallop in the team’s wide receiver core.

The Cowboys inked Amari Cooper early in free agency on a five-year, $100 million deal. Cooper turned down significantly more money from the Redskins, as our own Zach Kelberman wrote. The reported proposal for Cooper was reportedly in the 22 million-per-year range, which would have put him near Julio Jones as one of the highest-paid receivers in the league.

The franchise lost Randall Cobb to the Houston Texans. Bill O’Brien had a busy week, giving Cobb a three-year deal and trading away All-Pro Deandre Hopkins.

The Cowboys will continue to search the market for another WR, though they could go to the draft to add additional depth.

READ NEXT: Top Trade Destinations for LT Trent Williams