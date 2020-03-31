Former Pro Bowler Confirms Interest in Seahawks in Free Agency

Former Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen is interested in signing with the Seahawks, per St. Paul Pioneer Press’ Chris Tomasson. Griffen has been consistently mentioned as the Seahawks’ top option if Jadeveon Clowney leaves the team in free agency. Tomasson’s report confirms that Griffen is waiting on Clowney but “has interest” in the Seahawks.

“Source close to former #Vikings DE Everson Griffen says he definitely has interest in signing with Seattle Seahawks and they could be interested in him if they don’t re-sign DE Jadeveon Clowney. Clowney remains domino that likely needs to fall before Griffen signs with any team,” Tomasson tweeted.

It is unclear if the Seahawks have the ability to sign both Griffen and Clowney. Sports Illustrated’s Corbin Smith reported that Clowney has consistently been the Seahawks’ “first priority” but Griffen is likely the team’s backup option.

“This lines up with what I was told by a source a few weeks ago. #Seahawks have had sights on him since he voided final three years of contract, BUT… Clowney remains first priority. Sounds like Griffen is willing to play the waiting game too until Clowney makes his decision,” Smith noted on Twitter.

Clowney Could Wait Until the NFL’s Travel Restrictions Are Lifted

Clowney’s free agency has been impacted by the current NFL restrictions as a response to COVID-19. The pass rusher has been unable to meet with teams including visits with their medical staff. The Seattle Times’ Bob Condotta reported that Clowney could wait until the travel restrictions are lifted to make a decision.

There was no immediate report of anything imminent with Clowney, who has now gone 15 days since the beginning of the free agent negotiating period without having signed or reached an agreement with anyone, with some thought that he might wait until he can travel to take physicals for other teams, something currently prohibited by the NFL due to the novel coronavirus crisis.

Griffen Is Projected to Command at Least an $9 Million Salary

The Seahawks are still likely to have to pay Griffen a competitive salary to be able to sign the defensive end. Smith noted that Griffen likely will command a salary between $8 to $10 million.

“For those asking – I expect Everson Griffen to be in the $9-11 million APY range. He’s coming off a solid Pro Bowl season with 8.0 sacks. May be getting older, but still should get solid money,” Griffen tweeted.

The good news is that the report indicates that Griffen is not in a rush to make a decision. However, it is hard to imagine that Griffen is willing to wait indefinitely on Clowney, especially if the pass rusher opts to wait until free agents are once again permitted to travel.

The question is if the Seahawks will make a move to secure Griffen or remain content to wait on Clowney’s answer. Condotta reported that there is growing speculation that Clowney could wait until training camp to make a decision. This would mean the Seahawks would miss out on even more free agents if they continue to hold tight.