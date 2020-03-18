Seahawks Receive Good News on Jadeveon Clowney’s Contract

Things have been mostly quiet when it comes to Jadeveon Clowney in free agency, and the silence could work in the Seahawks’ favor. ESPN 710 Seattle’s John Clayton reported that Clowney is finding a quieter market than expected given his sack numbers and called his desired salary of $23 million a year a “long shot.”

What is going to be interesting in the Clowney negotiations is how the recent agreements by other players impact his negotiations. He would like more than $23 million a year. After the two days of the legal tampering period, that number would be a long-shot. Clowney is one of the six or seven best edge rushers in football, but he’s not a sack guy. He’s never had a double-digit sack season. Without the sacks, it would be hard for a team that employs a 3-4 defense to justify paying more than $20 million a year for a linebacker, which is where Clowney would probably have to move back to if he went to a 3-4 team.

Teams like the Giants, Colts and Titans that were previously linked to Clowney have already committed to using a significant amount of their cap space. This leaves the Jets, Panthers and Redskins as potential teams that could drop the bag for Clowney. The longer Clowney remains on the market, the better the Seahawks’ chances are of bringing back the edge rusher.

Clowney Is Unlikely to Sign With a Team Who Plays a 3-4 Defense

Clayton explained that teams playing a 3-4 defense as Clowney did with the Texans are going to find it difficult to sign the pass rusher given his low sack numbers. Defensive lineman have been getting major paydays, but Clowney still remains on the market. The Colts agreed to give DeForest Buckner an annual salary of $21 million as Clayton detailed.

Clowney is one of the six or seven best edge rushers in football, but he’s not a sack guy. He’s never had a double-digit sack season. Without the sacks, it would be hard for a team that employs a 3-4 defense to justify paying more than $20 million a year for a linebacker, which is where Clowney would probably have to move back to if he went to a 3-4 team. …But in free agency, some things haven’t gone right for him with the 4-3 teams that could have been in the market for his services. The Buffalo Bills signed Mario Addison. Indianapolis traded for DeForest Buckner, a defensive tackle, and paid him $21 million a year…it would be tough for them to give a defensive end $21 million year.

Clowney Is Content to Let Free Agecy Play Out

Clowney has been mostly quiet since free agency began outside of ESPN’s Josina Anderson reporting that the pass rusher was content to let things play out. As teams enter day three of free agency, it is safe to say Clowney is not finding the deal he initially hoped.

“Source says answer on Jadeveon Clowney’s future could still take ‘some time, days maybe.’ Obviously it remains fluid though,” Anderson reported on Twitter on the first day of free agency.

With the Seahawks also remaining quiet, it is reasonable to wonder if the two parties are still ironing out a deal. The Seahawks are still hoping for a bit of a hometown discount after agreeing not to franchise tag Clowney.