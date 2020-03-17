Seahawks Linked to Pro Bowl Pass Rusher in Trade Rumor

As things remain quiet with Jadeveon Clowney, the Seahawks appear to be making contingency options and have been linked to Ravens pass rusher Matt Judon, per Sports Illustrated’s Corbin Smith. The Seahawks would have to trade for Judon since the Ravens placed the franchise tag on the edge rusher.

“I’m hearing #Seahawks have inquired about availability of Ravens EDGE defender Matt Judon, who received franchise tag. No deal imminent at this time. Baltimore only has a few million in cap space after landing Calais Campbell/Michael Brockers, team is open to moving him,” Smith reported on Twitter.

Judon is coming off a Pro Bowl season with 9.5 sacks and 54 tackles in 2019. The pass rusher has had seven or more sacks in three straight seasons. Regardless of whether the Seahawks re-sign Clowney, the Seahawks have made it clear they intend to improve the pass rush.

“It was hard to figure out,” Schneider noted, per Seahawks.com. “You know, we were moving the quarterback, we just weren’t necessarily—the sack numbers just weren’t there. You know, some people, some analytics people, would say sacks end drives, so sacks are important. And then some analytics guys would say, as long as you are moving the quarterback you are fine. But, we just have to play better on defense. And obviously it starts up front. There wasn’t one or two things. It was kind of like, a bunch of things.”

Jadeveon Clowney May Not Make a Decision for a Few Days

Clowney does not appear to be in a hurry to sign a contract. ESPN’s Josina Anderson reported that Clowney may take a few more days to reach a decision.

“Source says answer on Jadeveon Clowney’s future could still take ‘some time, days maybe.’ Obviously it remains fluid though,” Anderson reported on Twitter.