Seahawks Lose Starting Offensive Lineman in Free Agency

Germain Ifedi is no longer a Seahawk as the right tackle signed a one-year deal with the Bears, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. After the Seahawks signed four new offensive linemen, it was clear that the team was moving in a different direction, but the Bears made it official.

“Former #Seahawks OL Germain Ifedi is signing a 1-year deal with the #Bears, source said. The former first-rounder gets a fresh start and may play guard in Chicago,” Rapoport reported on Twitter.

It is a bit surprising that Geoge Fant, who was not a full-time starter in Seattle, found a home with the Jets before Ifedi signed with a team. Ifedi is the latest Seahawks casualty, joining defensive tackle Al Woods along with Quinton Jefferson as key players who departed in free agency. As The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell pointed out, Ifedi became a polarizing figure among Seahawks’ fans.

“#Seahawks fans don’t have Germain Ifedi around to rip anymore. After 4 years of pass-pro issues, a position switch and 52 penalties in 60 career games, the now-ex-starting RT is heading to Chicago on a 1-year deal. That has to be shorter than he expected,” Bell noted on Twitter.

Pete Carroll Previously Noted He Wanted to Keep the Seahawks Offensive Line Together

At the end of the season, Seahawks’ head coach Pete Carroll noted that he wanted to keep the offensive line together heading into next season. While not all of the four new offensive linemen will start, it is safe to say we will see a new starting configuration in 2020.

“We have made good progress,” Carroll told The News Tribune at the end of the 2019 season. “We have really good young guys, a couple guys got banged up this year that you haven’t seen a whole lot: Jordan Simmons, Knox, those guys coming back, the competition will really be good. Jamarco did well. To see Phil play like that, too, that was really, really helpful for us going forward. I think the whole group could be a really solid group coming back. I would like to see the guys who have been playing for us to stay with us.”

The Seahawks offensive line struggled down the stretch after losing center Justin Britt for the season, and Duane Brown dealt with injuries. The hope is the new added depth gives the Seahawks flexibility within the position group.

Former Jets’ OT Brandon Shell Is Expected to Start for the Seahawks at Right Tackle

Brandon Shell was one of the first Seahawks’ free-agent signings and the former Jets’ offensive lineman is expected to start for the Seahawks at right tackle in place of Ifedi.

“There goes Germain Ifedi. The 1-year deal–and the fact it came in week 2 of FA–suggests he did not get the money he was seeking. Brandon Shell, signed last week from NYJ for 2yrs, $11M, on track to become #Seahawks’ new starting RT,” Bell tweeted.

The Seahawks also signed former Steelers’ center B.J. Finney, Jaguars’ lineman Cedric Ogbuehi and free-agent guard Chance Warmack. It will be interesting to see if the new group of lineman can help Russell Wilson stay upright.