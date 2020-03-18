Seahawks Reportedly ‘Close’ to a Deal With Former Browns Running Back

The Seattle Seahawks are “close” to getting a deal done with running back Isaiah Crowell, per Seattle 950 KJR’s Ian Furness. So far, a deal has yet to be announced, but it is a name for Seahawks fans to keep an eye on.

“Sounds like the #Seahawks and Isaiah Crowell may be close to getting something done. Not confirmed yet. Makes sense though,” Furness noted on Twitter.

There is some debate over just how close the Seahawks are to signing Crowell. Seattle Times’ Bob Condotta reported that there is no deal in place between the two parties, as of yet.

“I’m hearing any deal with running back Isaiah Crowell and the Seahawks isn’t THAT close. Not ruling it out, but not sure how quickly it gets done if it does. But as always this time of year, we’ll see,” Crowell reported on Twitter.

Crowell Last Played in the NFL for the Jets in 2018

Crowell last played in the NFL for the Jets in 2018 and notched 685 yards along with six touchdowns. The running back is best known for his four seasons with the Browns.

Crowell’s best season came in 2016 when he rushed for 952 yards and seven touchdowns. He also added 40 receptions and 319 receiving yards. Crowell has proved capable of being a pass-catching back, but it will be interesting to see how much he can contribute given his long layoff.

If the Seahawks do sign Crowell, we can expect the running back to still have to earn a roster spot in training camp. As Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny continue to recover from injury, the Seahawks need to add insurance at the position.

The Seahawks Want to Add Depth at Running Back

Earlier this offseason, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll made it clear that the team wants to add depth at running back. Seattle does not want to be in a situation again where they have to sign free agents heading into the playoffs.

“We have to make sure that we have enough depth,” Carroll told Sports Illustrated. “Chris should be absolutely fine. We won’t overdue it with him, he’s had two great back-to-back seasons. We’re going to take care of him throughout all the way to game time when it comes up, so that means we’ve got some spots available for guys to compete for, so we’ll see how that goes.”

The Seahawks Have Spent the Beginning of Free Agency Re-Signing Their Own Players

The Seahawks have been mostly quiet at the start of free agency focusing on re-signing their own players first. So far, Seattle’s major signing was bringing back defensive tackle Jarran Reed on a two-year deal. The Seahawks lost offensive lineman George Fant but signed the versatile B.J. Finney to add depth at the position.

All eyes continue to be on Jadeveon Clowney as free agency continues. The Seahawks have been adamant that they want to re-sign the pass rusher but it remains to be seen if they are willing to meet his asking price. As free agency continues, the Seahawks’ chances of re-signing Clowney increase the longer he remains on the market.