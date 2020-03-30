Newest Seahawk Gets Pro Bowl Comparison

Pete Carroll loves to build the Seahawks’ secondary around big, physical cornerbacks and the latest addition to Seattle is no different in Quinton Dunbar. The former Redskins cornerback is 6’2″ and 202 pounds and Dunbar’s former coach believes he has a lot of similarities to Richard Sherman.

“To me, it would be Richard Sherman,’’ Redskins defensive backs coach Ray Horton explained to The Seattle Times. “Because of the style of play, the hands, the anticipation, the (being a) former wide receiver, the competitiveness. Really, that’s what you are getting is a young Richard Sherman. And this kid is hungry. He wants to be good.’’

The Seahawks acquired Dunbar from the Redskins for a fifth-round pick, and the corner is expected to start opposite of Shaquil Griffin. Dunbar had four interceptions, eight pass deflections and 37 tackles last season in the 11 games he played prior to sustaining a season-ending injury.

Dunbar Looked Up to the Seahawks’ Legion of Boom

Not only does Dunbar has some similarities to Sherman, but the cornerback admitted he has a strong admiration for the Seahawks’ legendary Legion of Boom unit. The Legion of Boom had some new members, but Sherman along with Earl Thomas, Kam Chancellor and Brandon Browner were part of the Seahawks’ secondary when it was one of the best units in the NFL.

“Man, I know everything about them,” Dunbar told ESPN 710 Seattle. “I grew up, I was still in college watching those guys. I wasn’t a DB at the time, but the Legion of Boom, watching Kam Chancellor and Earl Thomas and Richard Sherman, who, when I made that transition, I watched a lot of film on Richard Sherman and things of that nature. I know they’ve got great history there and I’m just looking forward to being part of that secondary and helping out all I can.”

Dunbar noted that he admires Sherman, but believes he is a different player than the former Seahawks’ corner. Dunbar is even familiar with the step-kick form that has been popular in Seattle under Carroll.

“I respect Richard Sherman. I feel like he’s been one of the best in the game for a while, but I’m not Richard Sherman, I’m Quinton Dunbar,” Dunbar said, per ESPN 710 Seattle. “When making that transition, I watched a lot of his film and I’m not new to some of the thing that they do in Seattle, which I already implement in my game with the step-kick and stuff like that.”

Dunbar Was the No. 2 Ranked Cornerback by Pro Football Focus in 2019

Dunbar comes to the Seahawks as a highly-touted cornerback and Pro Football Focus had Dunbar as their No. 2 graded cornerback last season just behind Sherman. Pro Football Focus detailed how Dunbar received a 87.6 grade in 2019.

Don’t look now, but Quinton Dunbar has stolen the show from Josh Norman in our nation’s capital. He has excelled in off-coverage in both man-to-man and zone, and he finished the regular season with an 87.6 PFF overall grade that ranks second among the league’s cornerbacks…

The main downside to Dunbar is his durability as the cornerback played in just seven games in 2018 and 11 games last season. The Seahawks are hoping that Dunbar is able to turn the corner in 2020, but it is a low-risk proposition for a fifth-round pick.