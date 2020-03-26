Russell Wilson Gives Major Statement on Seahawks’ Throwback Uniforms

The NFL is expected to relax their current helmet rules, which means we could see even more throwback uniforms around the league. Russell Wilson is pushing for the Seahawks’ throwback uniforms but the soonest we could see them is 2021. Buccaneers’ head coach Bruce Arians’ comments on the Dan Patrick Show created a wave of excitement for fans about potentially seeing more throwback helmets around the NFL.

“Once the helmet rule changes next year, we might have some Creamsicles and some throwbacks, which I think, are the best uniforms in the league,” Arians explained, per CBS Sports.

Under the current rules, teams are allowed to have throwback uniforms but only permit the use of one helmet. If the rules are adjusted, we could see the Seahawks use their throwback silver helmets as Wilson suggested.

“This is a MUST 🔥🔥🔥 @Seahawks fans around the 🌎 would love. #JustDoIt #Throwbacks,” Wilson posted on Instagram.

The Seahawks would still keep their current uniforms but add the throwbacks as one of their alternative options for certain games.

The NFL Announced It Will Not Change the Helmet Rule for the 2020 Season

The bad news is it sounds like the NFL will not be making any changes for this season. We could see the new helmet rule as soon as the 2021 season NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy indicated to Pro Football Talk.

“There will be no change for the 2020 season,” McCarthy explained to Pro Football Talk. “There are ongoing discussions for a potential change for the 2021 season, but no decisions have been made.”

Right now, the current NFL rules only allow for the use of one helmet so the Seahawks only option would be to use their current helmets with the throwback logo decals on the side. This would be more of a hybrid look than a true throwback uniform. The Seahawks are able to wear their older lighter blue jerseys, but they would have to use their current helmets until the rule is changed.

The Seahawks Changed to Their Current Uniforms in 2012

I love the current Seahawks helmets/uniforms. But having a one-game throwback with these bad boys? Yes please. https://t.co/InWY0HXkKJ pic.twitter.com/ZhzBzohHLX — Nick Lee (@NickLee51) March 25, 2020

The Seahawks adopted their current uniforms in 2012 when the NFL switched apparel companies to Nike. The uniforms brought with them an all wolf grey look and, years later, an improved version of the action green jerseys. Seattle moved away from the uniforms Wilson posted in 2002.

The current jerseys have 12 feathers on both the collar and side of the pants as a nod to the 12th man theme in Seattle. Nike global creative director Todd Van Horne explained that Native American art was a big inspiration for the current Seahawks’ look.

“That’s our inspiration,” Van Horne explained, per Seattle PI. “Living in the Northwest, you see a lot of that native style. So we just thought the most powerful image of that are the totems, and the most treasured of those totems is typically the thunderbird totem. Thunderbird. Seahawks. You have that obvious relationship. It’s the symbol of supernatural power and strength. So we thought this is a great inspiration. Let’s bring that into the design.”