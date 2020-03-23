Shaquille O’Neal Reveals How Life Prepared Him For Coronavirus Pandemic Crisis

The coronavirus pandemic is shaping the way we work, spend time with family and friends and consume entertainment.

It’s also affecting sports.

There’s no NCAA tournament, the NBA season is on hiatus and Major League Baseball’s opening week has been pushed back by at least two weeks.

NBA on TNT analyst and Naismith Hall of Famer, Shaquille O’Neal checked in with the Scoop B Radio Podcast and discussed how he’s handled it.



Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: On the line right now is a guy has about every nickname and title imaginable. He’s a doctor. He’s a cop. He’s a retired NBA Hall of Famer, none other than Shaquille O’Neal. Shaq welcome to Scoop B Radio…

Shaquille O’Neal: First of all, I ain’t no “guy”, I’m your first cousin [laughs]…You need to let the world know that. And I don’t believe that he addressed me as ‘a guy’. You kidding me right now? [laughs]

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Yessir. [laughs]

Shaquille O’Neal: What’s happening?

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: I’m trying to stay busy in this Corona season. How are you doing?

Shaquille O’Neal: I’m alright. I’m just trying to stay socially distant. Here with the kids, just working out and hanging out having a good time.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: In your history of being grown, Does this – this level of concern heightenedness or, just not knowing…does it take you back to anything in history that you can connect it to?

Shaquille O’Neal: Yeah it takes me back to a lot of issues. However, growing up in the projects of Newark, New Jersey, being the son of a drill sergeant, being a great athlete…we’re always taught to persevere. So it’s nothing that can get me in panic mode. Because I learned a long time ago, you don’t worry about the problem. You learn about the solution. So we all know the problem. The solution: wash your hands, try to stay in social distance, follow the rules and everything should be okay. I can’t get in panic mode. Panic mode is being down by one at the free throw line in the World Championship game and everybody’s watching. Halle Berry is in the stand, Robin Givens in the stand… you worried you’re gonna miss –

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Shaq. You said free throw line, Halle Berry. Like standing at the distance under the net…you would make the shot with Halle Berry sitting right there in front of you?

Shaquille O’Neal: Of course! You kidding me? Hell yeah! Drawers! It’s going to be yak-yak. It’s going to be all drawers!