Shower Thoughts: Top-5 Dez Bryant NFL Destinations

Dez Bryant caught the ball. Do you remember the play where he caught it? New coach Mike McCarthy, who was on the opposing sideline on January 11, 2015, hinted that he may have thought it was a catch because it was definitely a catch. The internet can be very thankful that I was covering the NBA instead of the NFL back in 2015 when he caught the ball.

Having said that, Dez hasn’t caught a ball in a professional game since December 31, 2017. It was a short pass from Dak Prescott at mid-field for seven-yard gain in the Cowboys’ meaningless win over the eventual Super Bowl Champions in South Philadelphia.

Bryant spoke recently about his desire to suit back up and again catch a football in the National Football League. His former boss—Cowboys owner Jerry Jones—recently spoke about the possibility of bringing back Bryant, saying he’s “thought a lot about it in the shower.”

Let’s take a look at the five best landing spots for the 31-year-old.

5. New England Patriots

The Patriots are the dream destination for many wide receivers and I’m sure Dez would thrive in their system if he was still in his prime. New England has a stockpile of more than servicable wide receivers, though no one at the position is truly elite.

Phillip Dorsett is a free agent and may not return, leaving Julian Edelman, and Mohamed Sanu as the core of their receiving corps. If the team is going to make an upgrade at the position, it may look for a superior talent to one of the two (though Sanu’s ankle surgery could open the door for Bryant step in).

The Patriots also have youngsters N’Keal Harry and Jakobi Meyers. The path to playing time wouldn’t be a treacherous one for Bryant, given the team declines to bring in a top WR from the free-agent pool.

4. Washington Redskins

The Redskins have a perennial need at wide receiver, though Terry McLaurin gives the team hope for the future. Bryant would give Dwyane Haskins (or whoever is under center) a physical, veteran option to throw to, something the franchise really hasn’t had for a while.

3. Philadelphia Eagles

As much as it would pain any Cowboys fans to see, Bryant would make a great fit on the Eagles. The team’s wide receiver core was among the thinnest positional groups in the NFL, partly because they relied on 33-year-old Desean Jackson and 30-year-old Alshon Jeffrey.

Bringing on the 31-year-old former Cowboy wouldn’t be the only move Philadelphia needs to make; the franchise should bring in a serious vertical threat this offseason. However, adding Dez would give the team some Alshon insurance and veteran capable of making plays.

2. Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs have plenty of moves to make this offseason and one of those could be trading away Sammy Watkins as a cost-saving measure. Adding Bryant would give the team a low-cost, high reward option on the outside. Patrick Mahomes seems to be on board with bringing Bryant to Kansas City, co-signing the WR via social media.

1. Dallas Cowboys

The only franchise Dez has ever known could be losing Amari Cooper this offseason in free agency. Michael Gallop is an emerging stud, though there’s room for additional pass catchers in the offense. Perhaps Jerrah can take his good idea that he had in the shower and make it a reality, which is something that would allow Dez to continue to catch the ball in the place where he belongs.

