Sixers’ Julius ‘Dr. J’ Erving’s Son Details Why Chose Music Over Basketball

Julius’ Dr.J’ Erving is one of the best basketball players in the history of the NBA and the ABA. During his career, he was a 16-time All-Star, a four-time league MVP, won an NBA Championship during the 1982-83 season, and would be later inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 1993.

In 16 years as a professional, Erving averaged 24.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assist pre-game in 1243 games. Earlier this month, Erving attended his first Brooklyn Nets game in Brooklyn at Barclays Center.

Nets owner Joseph Tsai called the high-flying Erving “the most iconic basketball great of our time.”

“He turned flair into elegance and revolutionized the game,” Tsai added in a statement. “I am thrilled that we are bringing Dr. J home to attend his first Brooklyn Nets game at Barclays Center.”

Julius’ Dr.J’ Erving son reveals why he Chose Music Over Basketball

Julius “J” Erving got started in the music industry because an executive friend of his that worked at Universal Music Group as the Senior A&R. The two discussed the industry and where he could get his foot in the door.

According to Erving, the person suggested, “I seek out a management position because, as a manager, I could learn every aspect of the business, and I could figure out which area I liked the most. He would later help me secure my first artist on the management side of things. More than anything, I knew I did not want to work a traditional nine to five, I wanted to be an entrepreneur, and I have always had a passion for music.”

One of the mentors that he considered as he was his way up in the industry was Troy Carter.

“That is a good question because I feel like when I entered the music industry, I did not have a lot of senior-level mentors. I think the person that has always pushed me the most is Troy Carter and still is to this day. He is one of the most forward-thinking individuals that I know, and I think he acted as a mentor, even though we are the same age,” said Erving.

“Also, I am blessed to have parents who have given me guidance and great direction throughout the years. Not very much in the music industry, but more about life and having values. Being able to conduct business, honesty, and work hard for what you want. They instilled that in me at a young age. So, I would have to say Troy and my parents have been the most significant mentors as I have worked my way up in the industry.”

So why didn’t he decide to follow in his father’s footsteps?

He said that he wasn’t as tall as his Hall of Fame father and didn’t his big hands.

I’m not as tall, and my hands are smaller than my father’. If I could jump out of the gym, had his height and hands, I would probably be a retired NBA Superstar right now.