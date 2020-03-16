7 Best Smith Machines: Compare & Save

If you’re looking for a more comprehensive setup, check out these best power racks for your home gym .

Instead of asking a spotter to lend a hand, you can use a self-spotting Smith machine to complete your favorite workouts. In addition to providing safety notches for your weights, the best Smith machines balance the bar for you to keep the focus on your lifting movement.

1. Body-Solid Series 7 Smith Machine Price: No price available Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Multiple crossmember lock-out points for added safety

Large diameter Smith bar is stable and simple to control

Adjustable safties for Smith and freeweight sections Cons: Doesn't include plates

Some competitors have a higher weight capacity

Smith bar only takes Olympic plates Safety is a priority with this Smith machine, as it comes with 20 crossmember lock-out points so that you can safely stop at any point. Whether you’ve been lifting for years or are just starting out, you’ll appreciate the Smith bar. Not only does it have a large diameter, the bar only weighs 25 pounds on its own. Along with a dedicated Smith system, you’re also getting a freeweight barbell workout center. You’ll also find 14 lift-off and racking positions for complete safety and control. Several attachments are included, such as pec, lat and preacher curl. A leg developer attachment lets you work out your lower body. This Smith machine only works with Olympic style plates. The weight capacity is 600 pounds. 2. Inspire Fitness SCS Smith System Price: No price available Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Available with or without a bench

Dual-racking system lets you stack Smith and free weight bars

Precision steel ball bearing system Cons: Weight stack can't be hooked up to the bench

Requires Olympic weight plates

Can take awhile to assemble This all-in-one Smith system even comes with a bench, so you can get started on your favorite full-body exercises. If you want to save a bit of money or you already have a compatible bench, though, you can opt for the version without a bench. The machine features a smooth-moving precision steel ball bearing system. You’ll also get several accessories, including multi-ring and rubber D handles along with a multi-function belt and an ankle strap. A preacher curl is also included. If you’re using this Smith machine at home, a limited lifetime warranty should give you extra peace of mind. There’s a 10-year warranty for light commercial use. In terms of stability, the machine features a sturdy solid steel frame and commercial grade cables. A dual racking system lets you store your free weight and Smith bars. 3. MiM USA Hercules 1001 Price: No price available Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Can be used in professional or home gyms

Olympic size solid weight bar

Can be used for hundreds of movements Cons: Some competitors have a higher weight capacity

Weights aren't included

Requires quite a bit of space Whether you’re purchasing equipment for a club or you’re looking for top-of-the-line equipment for your home gym, consider the Hercules 1001. This commercial Smith machine has a maximum weight capacity of 800 pounds and has all the attachments and extras you need for a rewarding full-body workout. From deep squats to dead lifts to various chest press exercises and more, this machine is fully equipped to give you the exercise you need. A full set of accessories is included, from a push bar to leg press and sit-up attachments, an arm workout tube, knurl bar, straight bar, crossover handles and more. This Smith machine is built to withstand even the heaviest, most intense use, and comes with a lifetime frame warranty. 4. Deltech Fitness DF4900 Price: $799.00 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Comes with a pull-up bar

Compatible with lat and pec attachments

Weight capacity of 700 pounds Cons: Not ideal for heavier weight lifting

Weights aren't included

Compatible attachments sold separately Most linear bearing machines will set you back more than this affordable Smith machine. Four linear bearings keep your workouts going as smoothly as possible, even with heavier weights. This Smith machine has a weight capacity of 700 pounds, which is plenty for most home workouts. Rear plate holders provide extra storage space for your weights and can help keep the structure stable with heavier weights. A pull-up bar is included, but you can also add lat and pec attachments. On its own, this machine supports basic exercises such as calf raises, shoulder shrugs, squats and chin-ups. 5. Valor Fitness BE-11 Price: $940.98 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Counterbalance provides stability

Smooth vertical carriage

Holds Olympic weights Cons: Not tall enough for standing shoulder presses

Assembly instructions aren't very detailed

Some struggle to get the spring pin in The BE-11 is designed to give you a full-body workout, even if you’re short on space. It also caters to any fitness level and can handle up to 1,000 pounds, so you don’t have to worry about outgrowing it as you build muscle. This machine will work for traditional and upright rows, shrugs, calf raises and other movements. A solid steel knurl bar is included for performing pull-ups and chin-ups. You can use your favorite Olympic weights, and even store them when you’re done, thanks to built-in storage posts. Not only is the bar attached to keep it from wobbling, you also won’t need a spotter to help with the weight. A counterbalance offsets the bar weight for your safety. 6. Marcy Diamond Elite Smith Cage Price: $999.99 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Dual-action press arms provide a complete upper body workout

Comes with multiple built-in weight pegs for easy storage

Powder-coated finish won't chip or wear off Cons: Doesn't come with weights

Smith bar is prone to wobbling

Time-consuming assembly A tensile strength of 2,000 pounds means this Smith machine will stand up over time, even with heavy use. Along with a heavy-duty steel frame, the machine features a robust powder-coated finish that won’t wear off. Dual-action press arms provide a complete upper body workout, including biceps, triceps, pecs and other arm and chest movements. A pivot point keeps your form in check and ensures your muscle groups are properly targeted. Your legs will get an equally good workout with the dual-action leg developer. A combination row and curl bar is also included. This Smith machine accepts Olympic free weights and includes six weight pegs for easy weight storage. 7. Body-Solid PowerLine Smith Machine Price: $444.95 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Dual-lock spotter catch system promotes safer solo workouts

Available pec and lat attachments

The 400-pound weight capacity is sufficient for most home workouts Cons: Weights are sold separately

Paint chips fairly easily

Frame may need to be stabilized for heavier weight lifting If you’re looking for a Smith machine that’s built like your favorite club equipment, consider this PowerLine machine. The 400-pound weight capacity is plenty for most home workouts. The machine also works with standard size plates and features a bushing glide system so that you can work out without interruption. Pec and lat attachments increase the machine’s versatility. You can also add an adjustable bench to mix up your workouts even more. A dual-lock spotter catch system keeps you safe during solo lifting sessions.

Can You Deadlift on a Smith Machine?

You can deadlift on a Smith machine with just a few simple steps.

The first is to add your desired amount of weight. Then, set the bar height to the appropriate position, which is often just under your hips. Lift the bar as you normally would, such as using a power rack or free weights.

Maybe you're new to weighlifting or you find yourself wondering what your true strength is on a Smith machine.

According to this Men's Journal article, if your one-rep maximum is 1.25 times your bodyweight, you fall into the average category. Anything less than your bodyweight is below average. The same source suggests a six-week workout plan to boost your weightlifting abilities if you so choose.

Which Smith Machine Is Best for Front Squats?

One big advantage of the Smith machine is that the bar is automatically balanced, so you don't have to worry about that extra step of holding bar steady. You'll also only be performing vertical movements, which can also help with stability.

According to this Men's Health article, one of the biggest advantages of a Smith machine is that it allows you to simply focus on lifting your desired amount of weight.

Can I Use a Smith Machine for Overhead Presses?

The Smith machine promotes vertical motion, making it a practical choice for the overhead press. To perform an overhead press on a Smith machine, simply set your desired amount of weight, then perform the movement as you would during a freeweight session at the gym.

As with any other type of weightlifting exercise performed on the Smith machine, you don't have to worry about having a spotter handy as there will be plenty of built-in notches to hold the weight when necessary.

